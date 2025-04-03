Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of House of David.With the Season 1 finale, "David and Goliath – Part 2," House of David finally makes good on the promise that the show made at the very beginning: the battle between David (Michael Iskander) and Goliath (Martyn Ford). The series opens with a glimpse at this epic warfare, with David being knocked down by a spear and falling to the ground in front of the giant. Now that we've had the chance to see the whole sequence play out, one might wonder how close the Prime Video series actually got to the original Bible story. While the battle itself is a bit dramatized (we'll get into it), there is one thing that the series got absolutely right: David chopping off Goliath's head.

Yes, David Really Does Remove Goliath's Head in the Bible

Image via Prime Video

Whether you grew up in church or not, it’s likely that you've heard something about the David and Goliath battle from the seventeenth chapter of 1 Samuel. This ancient Old Testament story has become so popularized that "Goliath" has found its way into the common vernacular. The epic battle between David and Goliath, which this entire first season of House of David has been setting up since the three-part premiere, concludes with David sending a stone into the giant's head, prompting Goliath to collapse to the ground. But after that, David does something that many may not expect. While you may not have learned about it in Sunday school, David beheads the giant and lifts Goliath's massive skull above his own head to signal his victory. Believe it or not, this part is biblically accurate.

At the end of the battle in 1 Samuel 17:51, David indeed uses Goliath’s own sword to decapitate the giant. Considering that the same chapter notes the impressive weight of Goliath's armor, it's likely that the sword itself would have looked truly massive in David's hands. Yet, he uses it to separate Goliath's head from his shoulders, and even returns to the Israelite camp with the head as a trophy. When David meets with King Saul (Ali Suliman), he is still holding Goliath's head in his arms. It's quite the scene, and it reveals both David's strength and capability as a warrior. More than that, the death of Goliath at the hands of a shepherd from Bethlehem prompts the Philistines to actually retreat. With their champion dead, they flee from Israel as Saul's army pursues them, something House of David changes from the biblical text.

One 'House of David' Change to the Battle Shifts the Entire Meaning of David's Victory

Image via Prime Video

Of course, this isn't the only thing House of David changes from the Bible. While the show has been praised by many as being largely biblically accurate, it has taken certain creative liberties — such as stating that David is a bastard son — that have separated it from the original story. Perhaps chief among them comes from the very first scene of the production, which is again replayed here in "David and Goliath - Part 2." In the fight with Goliath, the giant hurtles spears at David, which the shepherd evades for the most part, only to be hit by one of them and sent to the ground. Wounded, David uses all his remaining strength to kill Goliath with his sling and stone before removing the giant's head for a complete victory. While the folks at the Wonder Project no doubt added these action-packed elements to create more drama, this is still a departure from the way the battle actually plays out.

Credit where credit is due, House of David pulls much of the dialogue between David and Goliath straight from 1 Samuel 17. Indeed, Goliath calls David a dog and David tells the giant that the Lord will deliver him into his hands. However, David is never wounded in this battle, and the inclusion of such an idea distracts from the message that the biblical tale aims to tell. Earlier in this chapter, David notes that he is more than capable of defeating Goliath. He boasts of killing lions and bears previously, and we even see that in House of David's earliest episodes. Because of this, Saul is willing to let him fight Goliath, even offering him his armor and weapons to do so, though David does not wear them into battle because he isn't used to them. Instead, David encounters Goliath with nothing but his staff and his sling, but he only ends up using one of those weapons.

As the battle begins, David runs to Goliath, and the giant is surprised when the shepherd uses his rock-and-sling combo expertly, sending a stone straight into Goliath's forehead. This kills the giant, and David quickly wins the victory. The miracle of the David and Goliath battle is not that David could beat a giant (he killed beasts before), but that he did so miraculously. God did give David the victory, and while that same idea can be gleaned from House of David's adaptation, David being wounded makes the whole thing feel a little less miraculous. Part of the victory was that God protected the shepherd through the battle, keeping him from harm as he proved what the power of the Lord could do through him. By allowing David's side to be pierced (potentially as a parallel to Christ's own pierced side centuries later), some of the magic of the story is removed.