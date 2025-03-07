Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for House of David, Season 1.

One of the exciting things about Prime Video's latest streaming series, House of David, is that the show is not afraid to dive into the greater biblical lore and bring out many of the fantastical elements of the Old Testament that most gloss over. One of these is certainly the inclusion of Goliath (Martyn Ford) as a quite literal giant. However, true to the age-old story, the third episode, "The Anointing," reveals that there are more giants out there than just this lone Philistine warrior from Gath. If you're wondering if there is more than one giant warrior in the Bible, you'll be surprised to discover that there are several.

'House of David' Explores the World of Biblical Giants (Yes, Those Are a Thing)

Image via Prime Video

What works so well about a show like House of David is that it isn't afraid to take its time. From the opening moments of the show, we see that the end goal for this first season is that David (Michael Iskander) will face off against Goliath. As the giant hurtles spears at the young warrior-shepherd from the tribe of Judah (which is admittedly a bit different compared to 1 Samuel 17), this teaser ends before we can see David overcome his most notorious foe. Yet, even from this small glimpse, we can see that the House of David is portraying Goliath as a hulking figure. In the world of biblical scholarship, there has been much debate about how tall Goliath was. Many hold to the notion that he was over nine feet tall (1 Samuel 17:4 states that he was "six cubits and a span"), while others believe he was just under seven feet. Either way, the text says that he towered over the people of Israel and was such a physically imposing threat that his armor alone weighed over 100 pounds.

It's hard to say exactly how tall Goliath is supposed to be in the House of David. We only ever see him beside King Achish (Alexander Uloom) once at the end of "The Anointing," and it's quite clear then that he is a massive figure. Of course, he isn't the only character in the Bible who is said to be especially large. In the second episode, "Deep Calls to Deep," Achish taunts David with the Hebrew legend of the Sons of Anak. These men were also giants who battled against the Israelites hundreds of years prior. The Book of Numbers first details these giants in the thirteenth chapter when Moses sends out a band of twelve spies to do reconnaissance on the Promised Land. Upon their return, 10 of the spies claimed that the sons of Anak (sometimes called the Anakim or the Anakites) were so "great and tall" that they looked like "grasshoppers" in their sights. Two of the young men, Joshua and Caleb, still believed that Israel could win, but the others weren't convinced.

Many years later, Joshua led the people of Israel in a victory against the Anakim, driving them to the regions of Gaza, Gath, and Ashdod (Joshua 11:22). Because of this, many biblical scholars believe that Goliath and his brothers were direct descendants of these people and that the Valley of Giants (sometimes called the Valley of the Rephaim) seen in the House of David was where many of them fled and settled. Additionally, there were other giants whom the people of Israel encountered during the days of Moses. Another was King Og of Bashan. According to Deuteronomy 3:11, Og was one of the last descendants of the Rephaim (another descriptor for giants) and was said to be around 15 feet tall. He, too, was eventually defeated by Moses and his forces.

The Nephilim Go Back to the Book of Genesis, and Have Quite the Messy Origin Story

Image via Prime Video

But how does the Bible explain the existence of giants? Well, it all goes back to the sixth chapter of the Book of Genesis, and the writers behind House of David know that. In the first episode, "A Shepherd and a King," King Saul's (Ali Suliman) son Jonathan (Ethan Kai) visits the Bethlehem border village of Baal Hatzor after it is decimated by a band of Philistines. While there, he learns from a young boy who survived the onslaught that a giant was, at least in part, responsible for all the carnage and destruction. Upon eyeing a bloody handprint on the side of a structure, Jonathan mutters a quick line from Genesis 6:4, "And there were giants on the earth in those days, and also after." This may sound like a quick throwaway line to express the notion that giants do exist in the world of House of David, but it's also a clue as to the origin of this enlarged species.

The opening verses of Genesis 6 state that the sons of God saw that the daughters of men were beautiful, and so they married and produced offspring. If you read this in the King James Version, calls these offspring "giants," but many other translations refer to this group as the "Nephilim." According to the Biblical Archeology Society, the term Nephilim is said to mean "fallen ones" (similarly, Rephaim can mean "dead ones") and speaks to the nature in which they were created. Many biblical scholars believe that the aforementioned "sons of God" refer to angels, in this case, fallen ones. After all, the Book of Job refers to angels by the same descriptor (with only Christ himself being referred to as the Son of God). This means that fallen angels and human women mated, and their union resulted in the birth of these angel-human hybrids of enormous size.

Anyone who spent time in Sunday school growing up may note that Genesis 6 is also the Noah's Ark story. Indeed, part of the reason that God sent the Flood in the first place is due to these giants and their "corrupted generations" (which many take to mean corrupted genetics, due to them being hybrid creatures). It's a fascinating element of Genesis that is often overlooked. Of course, some don't believe this passage speaks of giants at all, yet the evidence is overwhelming. Although the Flood manages to wipe out the original giant race, Jonathan is right that Genesis makes a note that, even afterward, the giants eventually returned.

There are a lot of theories as to how that may have happened, including a possible second incursion by more fallen angels, but we do know that there's a strict connection between giants like Goliath and his brothers as seen in the House of David and those from the days of Noah.

Goliath Is One of Many Giant Brothers, All of Whom David Ultimately Defeats