Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of House of David.For many, Prime Video's House of David has ushered them into a realm of biblical adventure they didn't know existed. Covering the story of the young David (Michael Iskander) before he takes the throne as King of Israel, House of David also highlights the downfall of the House of Saul. At the end of the first episode, "A Shepherd and a King," King Saul (Ali Suliman) is rejected by the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) as king. While this alone may be a shocking development for those unfamiliar with the Old Testament tragedy, House of David gets even more fantastical as Saul is plummeted into an ethereal haze — and he soon grows into a far more wrathful man than before. So, what is happening to King Saul? We're glad you asked.

King Saul Has Been Rejected by God as Israel's King

Image via Prime Video

There is no getting around the fact that God himself has declared Saul no longer fit to rule. In the battle against the Amalekites, Samuel told Saul that he was supposed to kill all the cannibalistic forces that they warred against, including King Agag (Jeremy Xido). The problem is, aside from taking the spoils of war that Samuel likewise warned him against, Saul decides instead to chain up Agag as his prisoner. This stands in direct conflict with what the seer had been told by God, and so Samuel arrives at Saul's victory party just in time to condemn the king. Though Samuel once viewed Saul as a son, he sorrowfully tells him that he had been rejected by God as ruler over Israel. It's an emotional moment, but it gets far worse when Samuel reveals that not only is Saul no longer king, but he will be tormented because of his disobedience.

In the biblical narrative, before the ascension of Jesus Christ in the New Testament, there are specific persons throughout the Old Testament who are empowered directly by the spirit of the lord (also known as the Holy Spirit). Usually, these individuals are prophets, judges, warriors, or kings who defend Israel on God's behalf. Among these chosen ones was Saul, who was given the Spirit when he was first anointed king. With God's Spirit within him, Saul won many battles and became a mighty man of Israel during his day. However, his rejection of the Lord's command to kill King Agag and to avoid taking the Amalekites' possessions as trophies is a type of blatant disrespect (coupled with unrepentant behavior) that results in that very Spirit being revoked from him. This leaves Saul open to greater spiritual attack, including the torments that Samuel prophesied over him.

According to the Old Testament, an Evil Spirit Is What's Tormenting Saul

Image via Prime Video

This is where the narrative gets especially interesting, because House of David doesn't explicitly state what is going on with Saul after the Spirit of the Lord is removed from him. It almost seems as if he is going through some sort of mental or depressive manic episode, but the truth is far deeper than that. According to 1 Samuel 16:14, Saul is actually being tormented directly by an evil spirit. As this passage states, "Now the Spirit of the Lord departed from Saul, and a harmful spirit from the Lord tormented him." Not only does God remove his spirit from Saul as a part of his rejection as king, but he allows another spirit, a darker being, to rest on him instead. It's unclear if this evil spirit is meant to be Satan himself, the literal Devil in this case, or just a demonic lackey, but it doesn't really matter. The point is that what Saul is experiencing is beyond his control, and his fate is left uncertain.

After Samuel leaves Saul, the king is instantly left alone in a strange, vision-like state that looks like the unseen world from The Lord of the Rings when Frodo puts on the One Ring. However, unlike Frodo (who is simply transported to another realm within his fantasy world), all of these horrors are within Saul's mind. Indeed, Samuel tells Saul that he will experience mental torments, and that the kingdom will eventually be taken from him. Over the next two episodes, we see this manifest in a few different ways. Saul begins to have incredibly vivid visions that he perceives as strict reality, and his personality begins to shift into something more wrathful and unrecognizable, even to his wife, Queen Ahinoam (Ayelet Zurer), and their children. In the third episode, "The Anointing," Saul even kills one of his servants in a fit of rage while experiencing an intense vision from said spirit. It's clear that the once-sober-minded ruler is slowly losing his grip on reality, and now we know what is responsible.

The Object of Saul's Rage Is His Only Cure on 'House of David'