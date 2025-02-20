The story of David and Goliath has been told for millennia, but House of David is putting a new, slightly bloody spin on the legendary underdog tale. The epic Prime Video series expands the biblical story into a sweeping, character-driven drama, which will allow audiences to experience the emotional and psychological stakes — from both sides — behind one of history’s most famous battles. Ahead of its release, Collider spoke with House of David stars Michael Iskander, who plays David, and Martyn Ford, who takes on the role of the 14-foot-tall Goliath, and the two actors discussed the challenges of taking on these iconic figures, the depth of their characters beyond the battlefield, and the sheer intensity of filming the series’ grand centerpiece fight.

With House of David expanding the story into a multi-episode format, the series can go deeper than any previous adaptation. For Iskander, this extended storytelling format is what makes it stand apart.

“I think just the nature of the show, having been a series instead of a movie or a short film, I think just lends itself to truly finding all the little moments about what it means to be a human during that time, and what it means to be up against someone like Goliath. And it just allows the show to really dig into every single character, every single relationship, the heart of the story. And we just, we get to take our time and tell it.”

The show doesn’t just focus on David as the hero that we might remember from Sunday school, but it fleshes out the world around him, including his relationships and the emotional weight of his journey. Bringing David and Goliath to life was more than just a matter of memorizing lines, though, as both actors had to fully take on their respective roles through extensive physical and mental preparation. Ford, who was already well known for his achievements in the bodybuilding world, had just finished filming Mortal Kombat before stepping into the role of Goliath. He said:

“Physically for me, absolutely. I had just come off the back end of shooting Mortal Kombat, so it was very handy because I was in a very similar position shape-wise. The only thing that the three Johns asked me to do was to try and be a little bit less ‘gym-y’ and a bit more old-fashioned, manly, chunk and rawness. So there wasn’t that chiseled look… The only adaptation, really, was switching up the exercises and trying to not be so polished.”

Emotionally, Ford found it easy to tap into the aggression and dominance that defined Goliath. “I think that was a very natural testosterone-fueled male that I am," said Ford. "Becoming Goliath was just tapping into a slight bit of rage and maybe getting a little boisterous… That’s ultimately what Goliath is—an old-fashioned, angry, testosterone-fueled man. So it was quite nice to go back to nature.”

Iskander’s preparation, on the other hand, required intense training in slinging—a skill crucial to David’s legendary victory. He told Collider:

“Physically, size-wise, I didn’t have the same demands that Martyn did. I could afford to not eat as much, but there were other physical aspects to train for, like the sling. We spent a lot of time crafting the sling and making it look like it was second nature—like something that a shepherd grew up using his entire life. That took a lot of practice and training.”

But the process wasn’t without its challenges, Iskander continued:

“I had to go through an injury — I tore my shoulder slinging, I think, in the first few weeks of production. So it cut my time for training short, and I had to not use my shoulder at all. I couldn’t sprint, I couldn’t run, I couldn’t do anything. That shot in the trailer? That was actually my first day back slinging after that injury.”

Goliath Thinks Nothing of David in Prime Video's 'House of David'

Although their fates are intertwined, David and Goliath have little personal connection in the story beyond their climactic battle. Ford emphasized that Goliath views David with nothing but disdain — at least at first. He explained:

“On my behalf, I don’t think there was any respect toward David at all. I think it was pretty clear there was almost an anger that this young, small child had stepped forward to face the almighty Goliath… Goliath and David don’t actually see or know each other at all until that very last minute, so I don’t think there’s an opportunity for Goliath to respect David—until it’s too late.”

Iskander, however, saw David as someone who held a different perspective. He told Collider:

“David does have some sort of respect for Goliath. There’s this portrait of David holding up the head of Goliath, looking down. It truly shows that he respected life, and he did not take pleasure in having to kill Goliath. He wasn’t doing it because he wanted to kill him—he was doing it to protect his people. And so I think, from David’s perspective, there is definitely that level of respect.”

The Lasting Impact of the David and Goliath Story

The story of David and Goliath has endured for thousands of years, so why do we still cite it today? For Ford, the universality of the underdog story is what makes it so timeless. “I think it’s something that’s almost too good to be true in a sense," said Ford. "It’s a belter of a story with so many angles, depth, and twists. It’s got everything — drama, action, heart. And the message is just so powerful. If someone like David can defeat Goliath, it really shows you what self-belief, determination, and hard work can bring.”

Iskander echoed this sentiment, tying it back to courage and faith, saying:

“For me, one of the messages I got from filming the show was a verse from the Bible: ‘Be strong and of good courage. Do not fear.’ This is the heart of the story. We all have giants in our lives, and seeing someone take down theirs inspires us to take down our own.”

House of David premieres on Prime Video on February 27.