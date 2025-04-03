As Adonai surely wills it, House of David has already been renewed for a second season, and that did not come as much of a shock. The biblical underdog story, which begins with a life-defining clash between the young teenager, David (Michael Iskander) and the 14-foot-tall giant, Goliath (Martyn Ford), made its mark early on. Streaming on Prime Video, the newly released series took down its own Goliath not so long ago, and fans of the show will be glad to hear that "David and Goliath - Part 2," is only a season finale and not a series finale. More exciting is news that the second season has already begun filming.

Prior to episode 6 dropping Prime Video, House of David was renewed in mid-March. Jon Erwin serves as showrunner, creator and co-writer of the faith-based drama, and he has not been shy about sharing updates regarding the next set of episodes. Taking to social media, Erwin announced that filming on Season 2 had already begun, with the showrunner writing in the caption: "Here we go!! Grateful to be sharing this moment with 2nd unit director and friend of 25 yrs @kriskimlin the show would be impossible without you! I mean don’t get any wild ideas and renegotiate your contract."

Drawing from Biblical texts, House of the David has told the story of David beyond his encounter with Goliath on the battlefield, with the show exploring his relationships with those around him and the emotional weight of his destiny. His relationship with King Saul (Ali Suliman), the man whose throne he'd subsequently inherit and the rest of his family has been interesting to see. The show has also offered some picturesque locations and views with Saul's fortress at Gibeah, the palace of King Achish (Alexander Uloom) of Gath, and even David's dreams where he meets a mysterious warrior, all present stunning backdrops. Showrunner Erwin has also revealed that a stunning, new set is being constructed to bring the next chapter of the story to life. "Amazing work team #houseofdavid blown away by the world we are creating!!" he writes in the caption.

What Angles Could 'House of David' Explore in Season 2?

While David and Goliath iconic battle might have wrapped with an emphatic victory for the shepherd-musician turned warrior, the story is far from over. How exactly King Achish and the other giants of Gath react to David ans Israel will be an interesting thread to pull on. His potential friendship with Saul's son and heir, Jonathan (Ethan Kai) and his rivalry with Jonathan's brother, Eshbaal (Sam Otto). David is likely to endure a tumultuos relationship with the other members of the House of Saul, including Queen Ahinoam (Ayelet Zurer) and Mirab (Yali Topol Margalith), with the likely exception being his love interest, Mychal (Indy Lewis). It is important to note that Saul still wears the crown David is now destined to inherit. Exactly how the specter of power moves from the tribe of Benjamin to Judah will be an interesting one to follow in Season 2 and beyond.

House of David is available for streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.