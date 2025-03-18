The blessings will keep on coming for House of David. After a successful debut on Prime Video, the epic Bible series has just scored a Season 2 renewal. The announcement comes from Prime Video itself, which decided to order more episodes from the show before Season 1 wrapped its run. The series chronicles the rise of David (Michael Iskander) from an ordinary boy to the killer of giants and King of Israel. Season 2 has not yet set a release window.

The early renewal of House of David doesn't come as a surprise. Just 17 days after it premiered, the series accumulated 22 million viewers, making it an indisputable hit on the platform. The first season chronicles David's calling by God to be a savior and the way he deals with the fact that he will have to go to war and face opponents who are a lot bigger than him — literally. The series is based on the Bible segment in which the title character takes down a giant using only a sling and a stone. According to Prime Video, Season 2 will chronicle the aftermath of David taking down Goliath (Martyn Ford).

In an official statement, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios Vernon Sanders praised Season 1 of House of David and teased similar projects in the works:

"Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn’s compelling creative vision has solidified our belief in the series and we are excited to deliver more of the story to our customers. We look forward to a continued journey with Wonder Project as we further expand our slate to encompass faith-based series.”

The 'Game of Thrones' Approach To 'House of David' Worked in the Show's Favor