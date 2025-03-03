When it comes to dramas of Biblical proportions, you can't beat The Chosen. And that appears to literally be the case when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes ratings as well. ​In the realm of biblical television dramas, two series have recently captured audience attention: Amazon Prime Video's House of David and the independently produced The Chosen, but when it comes to bringing the Bible to life, in the eyes of the critics, there's only one winner.

House of David, which premiered on February 27, 2025, tells the story of the shepherd boy David, who would go on to battle the giant Goliath and become the King of Israel. It's a big budget production, with notable actors like Stephen Lang (Avatar) appearing in the series, but it's been met with mixed responses from critics so far, with the main positive reviews coming from faith-based publications. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 60% critic score, although the audience score tells something of a different story, standing at a much better 90% positive, suggesting that viewers have been more appreciative of the series.

In contrast, The Chosen, which is a series that follows the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of his followers and disciples, has been a lot more successful with critics, and remarkably boasts a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Is 'House of David' Worth Checking Out?

Collider's Erick Massoto was one of the rare non-religious outlet writers who gave the show a positive write-up, giving it a 7/10 score in his review. Massoto hailed the decision of show creators Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn to "keep God's participation in House of David more suggested than bluntly exposed", adding that, by avoiding "explicit and miraculous events happening all the time in the series, it's possible to look at the story from the perspective of non-believers and better understand both the context of the time and why David and his peers faced so much opposition", which should make the series more accessible to non-religious viewers.

Ultimately, Massoto labelled the show as "a series that isn't afraid to go big when it needs to in battles and with a certain amount of violence", and that, from the perspective of faith-based storytelling, "House of David is a leap forward that has the potential to burst out of its faith-based bubble".

House of David streams new episodes every Thursday on Prime Video.

