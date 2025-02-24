Prime Video and Wonder Project have just released the final trailer for their biblical epic, House of David, which will drop on the streaming platform on February 27. The one minute tease tells us how Michael Iskander, who plays David, and Martyn Ford, who takes on the role of the 14-foot-tall Goliath, come face to face in their epic confrontation at the end of Season 1, and about the virtues of David as he rises from a humble shepherd boy into the King of Israel. The series synopsis is as follows:

"House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise."

Created by Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog) and Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels), the series also stars Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan, Arthur the King) as the embattled King Saul, Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil, Angels & Demons) as Queen Ahinoam, Saul’s loyal but conflicted wife, Stephen Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water, Don’t Breathe) as Samuel, the prophet who anoints David, Indy Lewis as Mychal, Ethan Kai as Jonathan, Oded Fehr as Abner, Louis Ferreira as Jesse, Alexander Uloom, Yali Topol Margalith, Sam Otto, Davood Ghadami and Ashraf Barhom.

What Can We Expect from Prime Video's House of David?

Iskander and Ford spoke to Collider earlier this month while promoting the series, and Iskander expanded on how the story of David could be told in a more thorough format across multiple episodes:

“I think just the nature of the show, having been a series instead of a movie or a short film, I think just lends itself to truly finding all the little moments about what it means to be a human during that time, and what it means to be up against someone like Goliath. And it just allows the show to really dig into every single character, every single relationship, the heart of the story. And we just, we get to take our time and tell it.”

House of David premieres February 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. Check out the trailer above.