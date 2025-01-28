Prime Video has just dropped the first trailer for their upcoming biblical drama series, House of David, which looks slightly more Game of Thrones than it does The Chosen. That's pretty cool. Created by filmmakers Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog) and Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels), the series will debut on the streaming platform on February 27, 2025, with three episodes dropping on premiere day, followed by one episode weekly. As for what it's about? Well, everybody knows David versus Goliath. Or maybe they don't. House of David, which is a dual partnership between Amazon and Wonder Project, will tell the story of one of history’s most iconic underdogs in the form of David (Michael Iskander), the shepherd boy who would go on to become the King of Israel.

The series chronicles David's rapid ascent from nothing, starting with his anointing by the prophet Samuel (Avatar's Stephen Lang) and culminating in his iconic confrontation with the quite sizeable Goliath (Martyn Ford) — seeing him and Reacher go head to head might be a fair fight. Simultaneously, it explores the downfall of King Saul (Ali Suliman), whose pride and paranoia pave the way for David's rise. Below is the official synopsis for the series:

"House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise."

Who Stars in 'House of David'?

Iskander stars as David, fresh off an award-winning run in the Broadway smash Kimblerly Akimbo, after a four month search for the right person to play the character. Alongside him is Suliman (Jack Ryan, Arthur the King) as the embattled King Saul, Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil, Angels & Demons) as Queen Ahinoam, Saul’s loyal but conflicted wife, Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water, Don’t Breathe) as Samuel, the prophet who anoints David, and Ford (Mortal Kombat 2, The Sandman) as the Philistine giant, Goliath. The series also features the likes of Alexander Uloom (Sari and Amira, Heera), Ethan Kai, Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami and Ashraf Barhom.

House of David premieres February 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. Check out the trailer above.