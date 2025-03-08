Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for House of David, Season 1

With a show like House of David, Hollywood is always bound to take creative liberties. While the Prime Video series does get some things right concerning the inclusion of biblical giants and the prophetic downfall of King Saul (Ali Suliman), it has left many wondering about young David's (Michael Iskander) own paragraph. Was David really the illegitimate son of Jesse (Louis Ferreira), or was this just something that the creators of the series came up with? Well, it's a bit complicated, and both the Bible and Jewish tradition offer some perspective on the matter.

What's the Deal With David's Mother, Nitzevet, on 'House of David'?

In the second episode of House of David, "Deep Calls to Deep," it is said by others that David's mother, Nitzevet (Siir Tilif), "defiles the name of Jesse." This leads young David (Raphael Korniets) to believe that he is a curse, but his mother reminds him that, as Psalm 139 says, he is "fearfully and wonderfully made." She is the one who taught David to hear the voice of God when no one else would. Later on in the episode, David asks his oldest brother Eliab (Davood Ghadami) what he remembers of Nitzevet, who is quite clearly not his mother. Eliab tells him that she was a woman of conviction and warmth and that he regrets his unkindness to her. While House of David isn't strictly clear about how Nitzevet ended up in Jesse's house or the specifics behind her shame, it seems as if David is an illegitimate son.

This is perhaps the reason that Jesse keeps David in the field tending the sheep when Samuel (Stephen Lang) arrives in "The Anointing." Rather than introduce a prophet of God to the son that represents his own shame, he hides him. Yet, this is the very boy whom the Lord has anointed to be the next King of Israel. It's a fascinating juxtaposition, one that ultimately foreshadows Christ's birth, as the Virgin Mary was no doubt scandalized by becoming pregnant out of wedlock. Of course, unlike Mary, who did nothing wrong in conceiving Jesus, it appears that Jesse and Nitzevet's romance, however it played out, wasn't morally permissable, hence the unfair treatment to both her and David. But is this really how the biblical account portrays things? Well, not exactly.

The Bible Doesn't Say Much About David's Mother, but She Does Live Far Longer

It's true that the Old Testament doesn't give us too much information about David's mother. In fact, she isn't even mentioned by name. According to the biblical account, David was the youngest of eight brothers and two sisters. His brothers are mentioned in 1 Samuel 17:12–14, while his sisters are noted in 1 Chronicles 2:16. As far as we can tell, this was the entire House of Jesse. According to Got Questions, a Christian resource that addresses these sorts of questions, some believe that David's sisters were actually half-sisters, and that his mother was possibly married to Nahash, an Ammonite king, before marrying Jesse and conceiving him. Others have speculated that David may have been Nahash's son and not Jesse's, but this is not at all implied in the text. Speculation only gets us so far, so let's dive back into the text...

In Psalm 69:8, David writes that, "I am a foreigner to my own family, a stranger to my own mother’s children." While we don't know for sure why David was ostracized, many have pointed back to Psalm 51:5 (another Psalm of David) for the answer. This passage notes that, "Behold, I was brought forth in iniquity, and in sin did my mother conceive me." It could be that Jesse and David's mother had relations before they were married. It's hard to commit to that, however, because the Psalm 69 passage notes that he is a stranger to "my own mother's children," implying that his brothers are actually full-blood brothers. It's more likely that this Psalm 51 passage is referring to the theological concept of "original sin," though there are certainly other possibilities.

Although there has been speculation that David's sisters were half-sisters, there is no direct statement within the Bible itself that David was an illegitimate son. Additionally, unlike what we see in House of David, it appears that David's mother was very much alive throughout those formative years when he was a shepherd and later a king. In 1 Samuel 22:3–4, David actually asks the King of Moab to protect his parents during the time when he was on the run from Saul. Additionally, we also know that David's mother was a godly woman. In Psalm 86, he says that he serves God the same way his mother did before him (this is also stated in Psalm 116, which many have attributed to David as well). While scripture itself is a bit scant on the details of who David's mother was, Jewish tradition offers a bit more insight.

Jewish Tradition Offers a Glimpse Into What 'House of David' Might Be Up To

According to the Museum of the Jewish People, there is a well-known legend within Hebrew culture about David's mother and the famous king's origins. In fact, it's from this legend that House of David got the character's name, Nitzevet, in the first place. The Jewish lore states that, although Jesse was a descendant of Ruth (a woman well-honored at the time for her godly character, as noted in the Book of Ruth), he became worried about his genealogy when reading Deuteronomy 23:3, which forbade Israelites to congregate with those from Moab. Since Ruth was a Moabitess, he became disillusioned. For Nitzevet's own good, he separated from her to not associate her with his Moabite heritage. This is all despite the fact that she had already born him six or seven sons, depending on who you ask.

As legend goes, Jesse planned to continue to expand his family line. Author Miriam Feinberg Vamosh notes that Jesse then decided to marry a Canaanite servant and have more children through her. This woman, however, felt pity for Nitzevet, and offered her the chance to reunite with her husband. Together, they pulled a bait-and-switch on Jesse, very much in line with the Rachel and Leah story from the Book of Genesis. According to legend, Nitzevet slept with Jesse that night and conceived David, but did not tell Jesse where the child came from. Only she and the servant knew the truth, and because of that, David was despised by the rest of his family as an illegitimate child.

Of course, this is an extra-biblical legend, and one that not everyone subscribes to. The Bible itself does not explicitly confirm or deny this to be the case, but it is worth noting considering that House of David seems to be going in this direction with the story. Despite the fact that David's mother is clearly still alive in the biblical narrative, the show seems to be attempting to mix the theories of many biblical scholars with the Jewish traditions that have been maintained for thousands of years. We're interested to see how it all plays out.

