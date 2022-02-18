To start off your weekend right, we are happy to report that George R. R. Martin has announced the official wrap of filming on the debut season of House of the Dragon. That’s right, the cast and crew, who have been hard at work since April 2021, have finished a full season with a total of ten episodes, for the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel.

The author of the beloved fantasy series took to his blog to break the news, commenting that he has “seen rough cuts of a few of [the episodes]” and “the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific.” Martin also warned fans not to get too excited yet as “a lot more work needs to be done” in the form of “special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work.” But, with filming now finished, a giant step has been taken for the series to head to its home network of HBO.

So far, we know that House of the Dragon will transport viewers back in time, taking place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Instead of following multiple families, the new series is set to focus solely on House Targaryen. Specifically, the story will center on the civil war that split the family apart, otherwise known as the “Dance of the Dragons.” With their sigil being, “Fire and Blood,” fans are sure to see plenty of both in the highly anticipated new series.

Based on Martin’s book, Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon will star Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes.

Co-showrunners, Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will executive produce alongside Martin and Vince Gerardis. The show was co-created by Martin and Condal.

In his post, Martin praised Sapochnik, Condal, the crew, and the “amazing cast” for doing such a wonderful job during production. With all of this hot off the press news surrounding House of the Dragon, many of us are left with the question, ‘When will it air?’ or as Martin put it, “When will the dragons dance?” The author goes on to say, “I wish I could tell you,” reiterating that more work is yet to come. “This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You’ll know when we do.”

A man that loves to keep us hanging on for the next bit of information, it doesn’t look like even Martin himself can pinpoint a season for the release of the new series. With all of these uncertainties, only one thing is for sure: You can count on Collider to bring you any and all updates as they roll in.

