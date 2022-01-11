Last November, House of Gucci, from four-time Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott, hit theaters and immediately began receiving high praise from critics and award season buzz. The film sees Lady Gaga and Adam Driver starring as two members of the family behind one of the most iconic fashion brands in the world, Gucci. Now, House of Gucci will be available to own for the first time on Digital on February 1, 2022, and on Blu-ray™, DVD, and On-Demand on February 22, 2022.

House of Gucci, based on the best-selling novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, tells the true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a series of events full of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and even murder. Along with Lady Gaga and Driver, House of Gucci stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

When House of Gucci comes to Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital it will come with a series of all-new and exclusive bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes about Lady Gaga’s transformation into Patrizia Reggiani, Scott’s vision for the film, how costume designer Janty Yates created the film’s lavish wardrobes and how production designer Arthur Max made the sets, and more that will take audiences deeper into the untold story behind the Gucci fashion brand and family empire.

Check out the full list of bonus features for the film below:

The Rise of the House of Gucci – Go behind the scenes to discover how Ridley Scott’s vision of this astonishing story fell into place. The Lady of the House – An up-close look at Lady Gaga’s performance as Patrizia Reggiani and how her powerhouse charisma and unwavering dedication breathe life into this complex character. Styling House of Gucci – A deep dive into the visual delights of the film, from aesthetics to attitude.

House of Gucci was executive produced by Kevin Ulrich, Megan Ellison, Aidan Elliott, Marco Valerio Pugini, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth and was produced by Scott, Giannina Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, and Mark Huffam

Own House of Gucci on Digital on February 1, 2022, and on Blu-Ray and DVD on February 22, 2022.

