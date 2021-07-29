We’ve officially been given our first look into the House of Gucci. In a thread from the film’s official Twitter account, United Artists Releasing has dropped new character posters for the crime drama’s five stars, namely Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani, the film’s scheming protagonist. The photos are captioned cryptically with the word “stasera," the Italian phrase for “this evening," with no other information provided. Could this be a hint about a potential trailer drop soon?

Included alongside Gaga's Reggiani are Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, former head of the world-famous fashion house, as well as the rest of the Gucci family, played by Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino, respectively. Each stares into the camera with an intense menace, foretelling the grim nature of House of Gucci’s story. While no exact release date has been given, the posters also announce that the film will arrive in theaters sometime in November.

Based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, House of Gucci tells the story of Reggiani’s plans to have her ex-husband Maurizio assassinated, for which she was convicted of orchestrating in 1998. The film’s release in 2021 coincides with the one-hundred-year anniversary of the founding of the Gucci brand and will span three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, and revenge to see how far a family will go to maintain control.

House of Gucci also stars Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, and Reeve Carney. The film is directed by Ridley Scott, with a screenplay by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. It is produced by Ridley and Giannina Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, and Mark Huffam, with executive producers Aidan Elliott, Marco Valerio Pugini, Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.

House of Gucci will arrive in theaters in November. Check out the new character posters below:

