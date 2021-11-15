Two new House of Gucci clips have been released, giving us a glimpse into Lady Gaga's portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, wife and murderer of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

These snippets show the growing tension between Patrizia and Maurizio as they spar over the Gucci brand and the Gucci family. The first clip shows Maurizio (Driver) examining a pile of knock-off Gucci products, which Patrizia (Gaga) warns is cheapening their luxurious brand, reminding her husband of her own claim to the Gucci name, a status which Maurizio is hesitant to extend.

This tension rises in the second clip when Patrizia tells Maurizio to push out Aldo and Paolo Gucci, played by Al Pacino and Jared Leto respectively. She urges him to "take out the trash" and cement his status in the brand, but when Maurizio counters that they are family, Patrizia again asserts her own status within the dynasty.

These two clips give us a clear insight into the intrigue of Patrizia Reggiani's path to integrating herself into the power structure of the Gucci dynasty as she, an outsider with humble beginnings, seeks to take control of the luxury brand. Her ambition will spiral out, causing chaos both within the Gucci family and her own personal life, ultimately leading to the murder of her husband, Maurizio.

House of Gucci features an all-star cast in addition to Gaga and Driver, including Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino as well as Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Camille Cottin. The film is directed by Ridley Scott with screenplay by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, and is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden which details the real-life story of murder within the Gucci family.

The film will be released exclusively to theaters beginning November 24. Check out both scenes from House of Gucci below:

