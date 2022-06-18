If you've been considering adding a pair of pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik's worn by Lady Gaga as House of Gucci's Patrizia Reggiani then you're in luck. These, among multiple other props and costumes worn by the stars of the 2021 film, are up for grabs with VIP Fan Auctions' House of Gucci featured event. The house auctions licensed memorablia to fans not only to add to their collections, but to raise funds for charities and social causes as well.

VIP has offered fans the unique opportunity of snagging special items from their favorite films and television series since 2003 and offer a trusted channel for fans to safely obtain these pieces. The auction site officially opened up the House of Gucci event on June 16 and will run it through June 30, offering fans over three hundred props and costumes from the set of Universal Pictures' crime drama directed by Ridley Scott.

House of Gucci boasts an all-star cast including Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons and more, and VIP is featuring items for sale worn, or used, by all. The auction includes items like a box of cigarettes and a tube of lipstick used by Gaga, a pair of white sneakers worn by Pacino in a game of racquet ball, and a pair of glasses worn by Driver when he meets with designer Tom Ford, played by Reeve Carney.

Image via MGM

The Oscar-nominated film, shot entirely in Italy, is based off of Sara Gay Forden’s book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed and follows the relationship between Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the heir of the Gucci fashion house. The film chronicles the events leading up to the trial of Reggiani for the suspected murder of her husband, and the auction contains featured items from pinnacle moments of the film, including the license plate of the hitman and the baseball bat the porter wielded after Gucci was shot.

The auction house is also offering the full ensemble, pieces sold separately, to Reggiani's wedding wardrobe from the gown (currently only sitting at $525) to the full wedding bouquet carried down the aisle by Gaga. If fans want to complete the star-crossed lovers look, the wedding ring worn by Driver is available, as well. Other items worn by cast mates are also up for grabs, including the cardigan and dress worn by Paola Franchi (Camille Cottin), necklaces worn by Pina Auriemma (Salma Hayek), and the Cease and Desist letter for copyright infringement, filed by Gucci SBA against Paola Gucci (Jared Leto), served to him during his fashion show.

VIP Fan Auctions has hosted over four hundred events since their maiden auction for pieces from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. Since 2003, VIP has provided enthusiasts with officially licensed merchandise from numerous fan favorites including The Green Knight, The Office series and Ash vs. Evil Dead series where the season 3 Necronomicon Exmortis sold to some brave soul for a baffling $35K. The items for House of Gucci are acquired directly from MGM and every item sold includes an Official Studio Certificate of Authenticity.

VIP Fan Auctions' online auction runs from June 16 to June 30. For additional information on the individual pieces, and for placing bids, fans can visit the VIP website.