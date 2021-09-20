As if we had any doubt that Lady Gaga would be killing the fashion game as couture royalty in House of Gucci, now we have the pictures to prove it. New stills from the upcoming biopic feature Gaga in all of her fashionable glory as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion magnate Maurizio Gucci who was tried and convicted for orchestrating his assassination. Who said crime can’t look good?

The new stills show off Gaga in a role sure to put in her contention for an Oscar, serving various looks, including a club outfit reminiscent of Cher in her Studio 54 glory days, as well as a cozy-looking ski suit — seen in the film’s trailer — and her extravagant wedding gown with a lace veil. The stills even reveal what looks to be Gaga as Reggiani after the death of her husband, emerging from a sleek black car in a fur coat, surrounded by shouting paparazzi.

Each look is as extravagant as one would expect from a biopic about the Gucci family, a fashion house that has dominated the industry for a hundred years. (The release of House of Gucci in November is no coincidence, lining up with the brand’s official hundredth anniversary.) And with her star power still radiating from 2018’s A Star Is Born, Gaga has more than enough charisma to playing the scheming wife Reggiani, who declares in the trailer that she is not “a particularly ethical person, but [she is] fair”.

And of course, Gaga is joined by a host of other award-winning actors to round out the Gucci family, including Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, along with Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Salma Hayek. With a script by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna directed by Academy Award-nominee Ridley Scott, surely House of Gucci will prove that looks can indeed kill.

House of Gucci premieres in theaters everywhere on November 24. Check out the new images from House of Gucci below.

