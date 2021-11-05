We're less than three weeks away until the much anticipated House of Gucci is released into theaters. To whet our collective appetite, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures has released a new poster, along with several new photos highlighting Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani.

The poster gives off a David O' Russell American Hustle-vibe, as Gaga is front and center, with the men of Gucci, flanked on both her right and left. Back-lit by gold, the poster seems to be promising incredibly displays of opulence, heart-breaking betrayal, and, as the tagline says, "A Legacy Worth Killing For," cold-blooded murder.

Based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, the story, which made international headlines, depicts the events that lead Patrizia Reggiani to hire a hitman to shoot and kill, her then ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (who will be played by Adam Driver in the film).

Image via MGM

RELATED 'House of Gucci' Trailer Reveals Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's Haute-ly Anticipated Movie

Gaga immersed herself into the role, saying that she spoke with Reggiani's accent in her day-to-day life for almost a year. When she was speaking with The Wall Street Journal, she explained that she wanted to provide authenticity to her performance, saying, "I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman."

Directed by Ridley Scott (The Last Duel, Gladiator) and screenplay by Becky Johnston (Seven Years In Tibet) and Roberto Bentivegna, along with Driver and Gaga, the film rounds out its all-star cast with Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and the legendary, Al Pacino.

The film is produced by Scott and his wife Giannina Scott, along with Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam. It's executive produced by Kevin Ulrich, Megan Ellison, Adian Elliott, Marco Valerio Pugini, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.

House of Gucci will be released only in theaters on November 25th. Check out the new poster and images below:

Image via MGM

Image via MGM

Image via

Image via MGM

Image via MGM

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Will Be Defying Gravity in the 'Wicked' Movie The film adaptation has found its Glinda and Elphaba.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email