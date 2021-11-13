In a new featurette for House of Gucci, the cast took a moment to make the case for the movie theater-going experience. Titled “Larger Than Life”, the video showcases the movie’s set pieces, sound, and other aspects that you can only fully appreciate when there are a hundred people in a (dark) room - though there is sadly no guarantee one of them will be Bradley Cooper. The story chronicles the surreal events that preceded and followed the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the powerhouse fashion brand that forever transformed his family name.

Lady Gaga kicks off the video stating that House of Gucci is best experienced in a theater, and Driver says that the movie theater has the power to elevate any experience. The footage also shows sneak peeks of the hard work involved in production, from director Ridley Scott supervising the score for the soundtrack to checking screenplays and coordinating several stuntpeople in a single scene.

Jeremy Irons, who plays Rodolfo Gucci, says that the film was “designed to be seen on the big screen”, and Academy Award winner Al Pacino reminds us that this whole experience is why we go to the movies.

Salma Hayek also added to the interviews shown in the clip, and revealed that we are up to seeing something different that we’ve come to expect from Scott:

“It’s not a typical Ridley Scott film. It’s a little bit bigger than life. And with the cast and every actor you feel the weight of this glamorous drama.”

House of Gucci is based on the best-selling book The House of Gucci, by author Sara Gay Forden. It was adapted for the screen by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. Johnston is known for adapting the screenplay of Seven Years in Tibet, and Bentivegna is making his feature film writing debut.

House of Gucci premieres exclusively in theaters on November 24.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.

