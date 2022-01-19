So it looks like that tabletop lovin' between Adam Driver and Lady Gaga wasn't the only sex scene intended for House of Gucci.

Driver's Maurizio Gucci and Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani share some crazy coitus, going at it furiously while the latter is meant to be manning the phones at her father's industrial company. But the film was set to have even crazier bonking. According to Gaga, speaking at a recent awards screening, Patrizia and her spiritual medium - Pina, played by Salma Hayek - were too supposed to bump uglies. In Gaga's words:

"There is a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship. Okay, yeah, director's cut - who knows. But this is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director, because he allowed us to go there. I remember being on set with Salma and going - so, after Maurizio dies, maybe... it gets hot?"

"You think she's kidding," follows Hayek, to the laughter of the packed awards audience. As for a director's cut of Gucci, Scott himself has already indicated that one could be in the works. Speaking to the ReelBlend podcast last year, he suggested he wanted to make a new version for home release: "It won't be a director's cut," he said. "It will be a long cut." Maybe he'll ask Gaga and Hayek back for reshoots.

Along with performing handsomely at the box office, Gucci has done surprisingly well on the awards circuit, collecting recognition from the likes of SAG, and myriad critic groups. But not everyone has been a fan. Multi-hyphenate fashionista Tom Ford, played in the film by Reeve Carney, described it as emphatically "over-the-top":

“Both performers are given license to be absolute hams—and not of the prosciutto variety. They must have had fun. Paolo, whom I met on several occasions, was indeed eccentric and did some wacky things, but his overall demeanor was certainly not like the crazed and seemingly mentally challenged character of Leto’s performance."

Watch the Q&A clip below. House of Gucci released in November last year, and has so far made $144.7 million at the international box office, double its budget. It comes to Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on February 22, with a preceding Digital release on February 1. Along with Gaga, Hayek, and Driver, it stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, and Vincent Riotta.

