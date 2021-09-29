Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is a look into the family behind the Gucci fashion house and the ultimate murder of Maurizio Gucci, played in the film by Adam Driver. In a new poster for the upcoming drama, we get to see the Gucci family together, staring at us over the title, and naturally dressed impeccably.

Written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, the movie has an all-star cast that is highlighted on the poster. Starring Lady Gaga, Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, it's going to be a wild journey into the infamous Italian fashion family and a look into what that kind of wealth and power can do to people.

To many of us, we know the Gucci name for their fashion empire. They are the pinnacle of wealth and elegance but in the 90s, they were thrown into scandal when Maurizio Gucci was murdered in cold blood and it was revealed that his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was behind it. From what we've seen in the trailer, we're getting a glimpse into the history of the family as well as the over-the-top fashion looks that Patrizia was known for. And who better to bring her to life than Gaga?

With Leto giving us a performance that is unrecognizable to Gaga's Italian accent, we're in for quite a journey and this new poster just feels like the right energy for Scott's version of the Gucci tragedy as well as what one would expect from a story like the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

House of Gucci comes to theaters on November 24. Check out the poster for House of Gucci below.

