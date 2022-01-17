Many fans were intrigued by Jared Leto's performance as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. He felt almost like a caricature who stole nearly every scene in which he appeared. Luckily for fans of the actor, there is more to Paolo Gucci's story that Leto wants to explore in the future. Leto did an interview on The Jess Cagle Show for Sirius XM and talked about how he would love to do a prequel about the Italian businessman.

Leto has been getting acclaim for his supporting role in the film, starring opposite Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci, and Al Pacino's Aldo Gucci. What makes Leto's performance stand out in a movie of powerhouses is the sheer outlandish behavior that his character exhibits throughout the film. Pair that with his Luigi-esque accent and to say his turn as Paolo has been the talk of the internet is putting it mildly.

But Leto seems to think that he could return to the role. “I’d love to do a prequel to ‘House of Gucci,’” Leto told Cagle. “‘Just the Two of Us,’ we could call it.” As we saw in House of Gucci, Paolo Gucci wanted to do his own fashion line for his family's name. He had style, but more compelling was the fact that he was ready to do whatever it took to get the recognition within his family that he deserved instead of being the "laughingstock" they seemed to make him out to be.

Apparently, though, Leto had an interesting interaction with Pacino when the two met on set. “He thought I was just an Italian weirdo that was trying to talk to him or get his autograph or something,” Leto said. “I come up to him two or three times and someone finally whispered, ‘That’s Paolo, that’s Jared under there.’ And he was like, ‘My son, my son,’ and he fell to the floor. He was just astounded.”

At its core, House of Gucci is a campy look into the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Unsurprisingly, Leto was part of what made this strange history of the Italian fashion house so interesting and seeing him return as Paolo Gucci could work.

