Oscar winner Ridley Scott's last two films have been sweeping historical epics, revisiting the war-torn times of Napoleon and returning to ancient Rome with the legacy sequel Gladiator II. Before he took on these massive, big-budget endeavors, however, the legendary filmmaker made a more campy biographical crime drama based around one of the most famous fashion houses to ever exist — House of Gucci. Released in 2021, the film featured Oscar winner Lady Gaga and nominee Adam Driver at the top as Patrizia Reggiani and her ticket into the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci, whose romance throws the family into an all-out war for control. For those who want to experience more of Scott's work after catching his Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal-led blockbuster, his tale of ambition, deception, and revenge is now available to stream for free on Tubi.

House of Gucci is primarily told from the perspective of Patrizia, an outsider working as the office manager for her father's trucking company whose life changes forever upon meeting Maurizio. She charms him and takes on the Gucci name, using their child to reconcile with Maurizio's family and pave the way for the couple to gain real power within the fashion empire. Her ruthless ambition also threatens to destroy the company's foundations and legacy as she plots a course that involves stabbing the backs of just about every controlling member of the family. Everything continues to spiral until the Guccis begin losing control of the house they built, culminating in a murderous finale capping off their downfall.

Leading the cast alongside Gaga and Driver was a star-studded ensemble including Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, and Camille Cottin. Of the group, Gaga and Leto got the most attention during awards season, with both earning Critics Choice Award nominations while the Joker: Folie à Deux star also received consideration from the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. The entire cast also got recognition from the SAG Awards after the film tied with The Power of the Dog to lead all titles with three nominations in 2022.

'House of Gucci' Divided Critics and Audiences Alike

Despite the awards consideration and a strong $153 million box office haul, the reaction to House of Gucci was decidedly mixed. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film only scored a 62% from critics, though audiences gave it an 83% rating. Collider's Matt Goldberg gave it a B- at the time, saying "As we’ve seen from Arrested Development and Succession, rich people belittling each other over their petty grievances as they lust for real power is incredibly entertaining, but House of Gucci never seems entirely sure how seriously it should take its characters."

The over-the-top performances of Leto and Gaga in particular, however, have also earned it no shortage of praise as a modern camp classic that has a little weird fun with the Gucci family. It did have one notable critic in Tom Ford, played in the movie by Reeve Carney, who compared the experience of watching it to surviving a hurricane and particularly took aim at Leto and Paccino's "hammy" performance, even if he had high marks for Gaga's Patrizia:

“Both performers are given license to be absolute hams — and not of the prosciutto variety. They must have had fun. Paolo, whom I met on several occasions, was indeed eccentric and did some wacky things, but his overall demeanor was certainly not like the crazed and seemingly mentally challenged character of Leto’s performance."

House of Gucci's doors are open for free right now on Tubi. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on all the latest titles coming to and leaving streaming as the year goes on.