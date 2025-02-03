For many, Gladiator II, released in November 2024, failed to meet the expectations set by its 2000 predecessor. A legacy sequel that seemed like a slam dunk turned out to be a misguided and unfocused defeat inside the Colosseum for director Ridley Scott. However, anyone who has been paying attention to Scott's filmography as of late should not have been surprised by the film's tonal imbalance and off-kilter pacing. Now 87 years old, Scott has displayed a lack of conformity when directing films that seem destined for Oscars and mass critical acclaim, and no film signaled his late-period shift into the peculiar and gonzo quite like House of Gucci. With a stacked cast that included Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino, the 2021 biographical crime drama featured an array of bonkers performances and shaggy pacing, but you definitely can't knock the film for being formulaic.

'House of Gucci' Is Ridley Scott Letting Loose With the Crime Drama

Ridley Scott doesn't need to prove anything, even though he continues to make grand, spectacle-driven films like Gladiator II at an age when most people are well into retirement. He could understandably rest on the laurels of Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, and Gladiator, four modern classics with everlasting legacies, but Scott continues to move forward by subverting expectations. Before adding another chapter to his Best Picture winner, Scott promised a glorious return to medieval epics with The Last Duel and Napoleon, but both efforts aimed for broader statements on masculinity and legend-making. Regarding Napoleon and Gladiator II, Scott, a sure-handed commercial filmmaker, has gotten weird as of late, cemented by bizarre performances by Joaquin Phoenix and Denzel Washington, respectively.

House of Gucci, based on the true story of glamor, greed, betrayal, and murder within the Gucci family and fashion empire, seemed like a shoo-in for multiple Oscar nominations until voters saw this strange and often unsatisfactory film. In a Martin Scorsese-esque rags-to-riches story, Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) is an outsider who marries into the Gucci family and indulges in the wealth and luxury of their lifestyle. Her ambition leads to an unraveling of the family legacy, as turmoil erupts between Maurizio (Driver), Aldo (Pacino), and Paolo (Jared Leto). Considering that House of Gucci is an R-rated, two-and-a-half-hour drama met with mixed reviews, the film had no business earning $153 million worldwide during COVID, but it quickly drew mainstream attention once word got out that its all-star cast was ostensibly participating in a contest measuring who could perform the silliest and most audacious Italian accent. Call it a so-bad-it's-good phenomenon, but the film played into the sensationalism of the Gucci family and the media fervor surrounding the drama.

'House of Gucci's Imperfections Only Make It More Fascinating