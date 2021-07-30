MGM has released the first trailer for Ridley Scott's epic crime drama House of Gucci, which stars Adam Driver and Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what the Gucci name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control of an empire.

Jack Huston and Salma Hayek co-star in the period film, which Scott directed from a script by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. Johnston also has story credit on the film, which is based on Sara Gay Forden's book The House of Gucci.

Scott also produced the film with his longtime collaborator Giannina Scott as well as Kevin J. Walsh and Mark Huffam. Executive producers include Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Aidan Elliott and Marco Valerio Pugini.

House of Gucci will hit theaters on Nov. 24 and it is expected to be a major awards contender. Though I'm not sure it looks like a Best Picture winner, I do think it stands a fantastic chance of being nominated for the Oscars' top prize, as I noted at the end of my latest podcast. Watch the trailer below and let me know if you'd bet the "house" on this one, or if you think Scott's other star-studded period piece The Last Duel stands a better chance of bringing home the gold.

