Pull out your furs and heels, everyone — House of Gucci is approaching. MGM has released a new trailer and character posters for the upcoming true crime story starring Lady Gaga, dripping with new fashion, intrigue, and deadly ambition. Inspired by the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who would have her husband Maurizio killed to ascend to the throne of high fashion in the Gucci family, the new trailer shows off a level of glamor that almost makes audiences forgive the fact that Gaga is set to play a murderess.

The new footage swaps out Blondie for Eurythmics as its soundtrack, with the sound of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” playing over Patrizia (Gaga) as she is introduced to the chaos of the Gucci family.

The irony of the song is not lost as more of the family’s in-fighting and dysfunction is revealed, as well as more of Patrizia herself, as she butts heads with the powerful Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), the patriarch of the family and head of their fashion empire. We also get to see a key part of her story — the moment she snaps and decides to have her husband assassinated, sporting a grim expression as she says, “Don’t. Miss.”

The trailer is also accompanied by five new character posters, highlighting not only Gaga and Pacino, but additional stars Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto, as the three crown princes of the House of Gucci: Maurizio, Rodolfo, and Paolo. Each poster highlights the stars in monochrome excellence, with Gaga’s Patrizia notably draped in red: a sign of bloodshed to come, no doubt.

House of Gucci is directed by Ridley Scott, with a screenplay from Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, and also stars Salma Hayek and Jack Huston. The film is produced by Scott, his wife Giannina Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, and Mark Huffam, with executive producers Kevin Ulrich, Megan Ellison, Aidan Elliott, Marco Valerio Pugini, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.

House of Gucci premieres exclusively in theaters on November 24. Check out the all-new trailer and posters below:

