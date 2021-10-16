After Lady Gaga’s successful entry in the film scene as Ally in the Oscar-nominated 2018 remake of A Star is Born, she is ready to take on the challenging role of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott biopic, House of Gucci. Alongside a star-packed ensemble, the adaptation is one of the most sought-after releases of the year, as well as a possible Academy Award contender. Since pictures surfaced the internet in early March, featuring the cast members wearing the luxurious 80s haute couture, the excitement to see the unraveling of events past Mauricio Gucci’s (Adam Driver) tragic death was noticeable.

From confirmed cast members to details about the plot, here is everything we know about the anticipated take on Gucci’s back story.

RELATED: From Harry Styles to Taylor Swift, 7 Pop Stars to Expect in Upcoming Films

Image via United Artists Releasing

Ridley Scott doesn't waste time! With his newly debuted The Last Duel in theaters now time, House of Gucci will be Scott's second theatrical debut of the year, arriving just in time for awards season. The production might have started this year, but thankfully House of Gucci wrapped up just in time to arrive in theatres a few months later. The official release date in the US is November 24, 2021, which makes it an ideal watch during Thanksgiving break.

Watch the House of Gucci Trailer

The film is an adaptation of Sarah Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed. So, if you are looking to read it before watching the film in theatres, now is the time!

Here the official trailer for you to catch a glimpse of the chique fur coats, runaways, and what to expect from this killer (quite literally) drama:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGi3Bgn7U5U

Who is in the House of Gucci Cast?

As mentioned above, this is Lady Gaga’s second lead role in a feature film. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gaga opened up about her extensive preparation prior to her portrayal of Gucci’s ex-wife and person responsible for his assassination.

"I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how Tony feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature," the pop singer said. Gaga also revealed that she spent six months trying to perfect her Italian accent for the role.

Alongside her, Adam Driver will play fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, whom we know will be destined to a tragic ending.

A couple of other great names are slated for the film. Oscar-winner Jared Leto went through a major transformation to become Paolo Gucci, Maurizio’s cousin, and former lead of the fashion brand. The actor had to wear prosthetics, use aging makeup, and own a partially bald head for the part.

Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons will play Aldo Gucci and Rodolpho Gucci respectively.

Boardwalk Empire actor Jack Huston will portray former Gucci group CEO Domenico De Sole and Reeve Carney will be Gucci former creative director Tom Ford.

Salma Hayek will play the role of Giuseppina Auriemma, Patrizia’s accomplice in the murder scheme. Fun fact is that Hayek has a slight connection with the Gucci empire. The actress is married to François-Henri Pinault, the founder of Gucci parent company Pinault-Printemps-Redoute.

What Is House of Gucci About?

Image via United Artists Releasing

The film is a dramatic version of the real-life events set over three decades. It will be centered on Patrizia Reggiani as she seduces Maurizio Gucci and ends up marrying him for 12 years. After the celebrity couple split, Patrizia was again involved with the name Gucci, but this time not in a loving way. In 1995, Maurizio was reported dead and according to the evidence, his death was premeditated by his ex-wife as an act of revenge for him cheating on her with Paola Franchi. She had hired a hit man to kill the then owner of the Gucci empire and faced a tumultuous trial before being pledged guilty in 1998. Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison and was freed 16 years later. House of Gucci will paint a picture of Patrizia’s (who became known by the Italian media as “Black Widow”) rise and fall, as well as present the family dynamic behind one of the world’s most luxurious fashion labels.

Where Was It Filmed?

House of Gucci was entirely filmed in Italy, more specifically in Rome and the Italian Alps. One of the pictures that was shared online showed off the scenery, featuring Gaga in a black turtleneck and expensive jewelry alongside Driver in a beige sweater and square-shaped glasses, and was shot in the town of Gressoney-Saint-Jean in the Italian Alps. Some other filming locations were Lake Como, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Alta Badia, Aosta, and Milan.

Who Is Designing the High-Fashion Costumes?

Image via United Artists Releasing

Part of the grandiosity of this production is the costume design. Janty Yates, who has been involved in other Ridley Scott films such as Gladiator and Prometheus, picked out '80s inspired looks for the adaptation. In an interview with Vogue, the designer explained the shifts in Patrizia’s appearance throughout the film. Her wardrobe will include the outfits in the early days of her relationship with Maurizio, during their marriage, after their separation, and throughout the trial. Yates is also responsible for putting together looks for the male leads. Some of the costumes will be legitimate clothing from the Italian brand’s archives.

What Has Been the Gucci Family’s Response?

A biopic like this surely brought out a lot of reactions, especially from the people related to those that are portrayed in the feature film. Gucci family relatives haven’t been pleased with the way the adaptation is depicting their reputation and identity. Guccio Gucci’s great-grandchildren spoke to the Associated Press about their worry that House of Gucci might be less about the sensationalist crime story and play more into their family’s personal lives.

What Has Been Patrizia Reggiani’s Response?

These relatives weren’t the only ones to speak out against the film. Patrizia Reggiani herself was upset that Gaga didn’t approach her and got to know her better before playing the part.

"I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me," says Reggiani to Ansa.

House of Gucci arrives in theaters on November 24, stay tuned for more.

KEEP READING: Camille Cottin on ‘Stillwater,’ Matt Damon, and Working with Ridley Scott on ‘House of Gucci’

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ Trailer Reveals the Anticipated Antihero Co-op Game Killing Superman is not going to be an easy mission.

Read Next