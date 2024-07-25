The Big Picture Steven Knight's new Netflix series House of Guinness has started production, focusing on the Guinness family in the 19th century.

The show will explore the aftermath of Benjamin Guinness's death and the impact of his will on his children and Dublin residents.

Expect exciting family drama, historical themes, and a talented cast including Louis Partridge, James Norton, and Jack Gleeson.

Steven Knight's upcoming Netflix series House of Guinness has begun production, Netflix has announced. The series hailing from the Peaky Blinders creator has all eyes on it that chronicles the family behind the Guinness brewing company. Fans are anticipating another thrilling historical drama set in the 19th century in a similar thrilling tone of the creator’s previous works, as the upcoming series is written, created, and executive produced by Knight himself.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story of House of Guinness chronicles the aftermath of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the significant expansion of the family brewery. The plot explores the after effects of his passing and focuses on the impact of his will on his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, and on a diverse group of Dublin residents connected to the Guinness legacy. Knight previously shared his excitement saying,

"The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from. I've always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see."

What to Expect From ‘House of Guinness’

Image via Netflix

The series is said to be reimagination of the era by Knight, who has done something similar with Peaky Blinders, expect the fan favorite scribe to touch upon some relevant themes of the era like racism, and political upheaval. With a thrilling plot and a well-known family at its center expect House of Guiness to serve some family drama and lots of fireworks.

While most details of the series are tightly kept under wraps the eight-part series cast Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge, Masters of the Air fame Anthony Boyle, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’s David Wilmot and War & Peace star James Norton. Also rounding off the cast as per new announcement are Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, Niamh McCormack, Seamus O’Hara, Jack Gleeson, Dervla Kirwan, Michael McElhatton, Danielle Galligan and Hilda Fay.

With Knight at the helm and a slew of talented performers in the ensemble cast, House of Guinness will be one show to

watch out for its fascinating story and diverse characters. Currently, House of Guinness is in production and has no release date or window.