House of Guinness, the upcoming Netflix series centered on the epic story of the acclaimed Guinness dynasty, has yet to set a release date; however, filming has been ongoing since summer in Cheshire, Stockport in Greater Manchester, and Liverpool. Now, it appears that that will soon come to an end, according to series star Anthony Boyle, who shared a promising update with TV Insider, revealing just how long the crew has left before production wraps.

At the time of Boyle’s revelation, filming was progressing in Manchester, England, and the actor divulged that it would take less than a month to complete. He said:

“I’m filming House of Guinness, about the Guinness family in the 1860s. That’s what this mustache is about. It’s not a mental breakdown. We’re in the last three weeks, and then I’m going back to sunny Belfast to enjoy Christmas.”

Boyle stars as Arthur, one of the Guinness siblings in the new series, and is joined by Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Guinness, and Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness. House of Guinness previously revealed set images and a synopsis, and fans can expect a trailer in due course. In the meantime, the series, as described by its synopsis, is set in 19th-century Dublin and New York. Furthermore, the story “reimagines the period immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

Who Else Stars in 'House of Guinness'?

Besides the aforementioned stars of House of Guinness, others included in the solid cast list are James Norton, Niamh McCormack, Jack Gleeson, Seamus O’Hara, Dervla Kirwan, Michael McElhatton, Danielle Galligan, David Wilmot, and Hilda Fay. Announced earlier in March, the historical drama series hails from acclaimed scribe Steven Knight, who created the award-winning Peaky Blinders. Knight writes and executive produces House of Guinness with the first five episodes directed by Tom Shankland, while Mounia Akl directs Episodes 6-8. Executive producers are Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, and Martin Haines, with Cahal Bannon as series producer and Howard Burch as producer.

A release date for House of Guinness is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future information. In the meantime, you can stream Peaky Blinders on Netflix.

