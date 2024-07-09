The Big Picture Louis Partridge stars in Steven Knight's Netflix series, House of Guinness, set in 19th-century Dublin and New York.

Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge has been spotted on the set of Steven Knight's upcoming Netflix series House of Guinness. Digital Spy recently shared an image from the Cheshire set, featuring Partridge in a formal suit, which would definitely be ruined by spilling a pint of Guinness over it. Created, written, and executive produced by Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness is an eight-episode series set in 19th-century Dublin and New York. The story begins after the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the significant expansion of the family brewery. The story explores the aftermath of his passing, focusing on the impact of his will on his four adult children—Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben—and a diverse group of Dublin residents connected to the Guinness legacy. Knight has expressed his enthusiasm for bringing the rich history of the Guinness dynasty to the screen, stating:

"The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from. I've always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see."

Joining Partridge on set were co-stars Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) and David Wilmot (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald). House of Guinness is produced by Kudos, the same studio behind acclaimed series such as Broadchurch, Deadwater Fell, and Utopia. The project marks Partridge's fourth collaboration with Netflix, following his roles in Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, and Noah Baumbach's upcoming film.

What Else is Steven Knight Up To?

Image via BBC

It's all go on Peaky Blinders for Knight, who has written and will produce a feature film set to wrap up the story of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby. Tom Harper is set to direct the untitled film, with production slated to begin in September. Knight added his enthusiasm, saying, "I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

We're awaiting details of who will return for the movie, including Paul Anderson as Arthur, Sam Claflin as Oswald, Amber Anderson as Diana, Stephen Graham as Hayden, and Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard) as Ada, while Tom Hardy has outright expressed delight at the idea of returning too.

Stay tuned for more updates on House of Guinness and other upcoming Netflix projects. Check out the set images on Digital Spy.

