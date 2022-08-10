Discovery+ released a new trailer for House of Hammer, an upcoming docuseries focused on the alleged crimes committed by Hollywood star Armie Hammer. By exploring the Hammer family legacy of privilege and abuse, the docuseries promises to analyze how wealthy people use their money to evade the law and how men in power use their prestigious position to abuse women.

Armie Hammer was a beloved Hollywood star, gathering praise for his works in blockbusters such as The Social Network and Call Me by Your Name. However, in 2021, several women denounced Hammer for rape, nonconsensual BDSM, and physical and emotional abuse. While the actor first dismissed the accusations as an attack on his integrity, Hammer soon became the target of an ongoing police investigation.

The trailer for House of Hammer features interviews with Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, two of Hammer’s ex-girlfriends who experienced abuse at the hands of Hammer. In the trailer, the two women share messages and audios from Hammer, in which he pushes his sexual fantasies over them, even though they are uncomfortable with his propositions. According to his ex-girlfriends, Hamm was frequently aroused by the lack of consent, which might have led him to commit the crimes he’s being accused of.

Image via Discovery+

The trailer also features Armie Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, talking about how the actor’s abusive behavior was passed down through his family. So, instead of focusing only on the actor’s crimes, the series promises to expose the criminal behavior of the whole Hammer family.

Commenting on the docuseries release, Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, said:

“The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With ‘House of Hammer’, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever. This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society."

House of Hammer debuts at Discovery+ Friday, September 2. Check out the trailer and synopsis below: