The Big Picture Brandon Karson-Jordan, a multi-talented content creator, joins Tubi's reality series House of Heat with 9 OnlyFans creators in a mansion to learn, create content, and make TV.

Karson-Jordan's diverse background in acting, producing, and social media makes him the perfect example of a successful influencer, showcasing his unique market and personality.

House of Heat offers an honest look into the lives of its cast, emphasizing the humanity behind their content creation and the importance of love and support from their loved ones.

Brandon Karson-Jordan is one of the hardest working content creators out there right now, and it shows. From acting, to producing, to his booming OnlyFans account - the influencer has spent the past few years working tirelessly to make a name for himself in countless entertainment industries. This passion for his work made him perfect for Tubi's newest reality series: House of Heat.

This reality series brings together 9 OnlyFans creators, the group staying together in a luxurious Los Angeles mansion to learn from each other, create some content, and, of course, make some great television. Collider spoke with the influencer on his experience in the house, and how this platform helps further his dreams.

Brandon Karson-Jordan is the Ultimate Influencer

While House of Heat may be the first series to bring together this kind of cast, it's undeniable that the reality stars who truly make a name for themselves are some of the biggest online influencers working today. Karson-Jordan is the perfect example of that, as the young performer has spent the past few years working tirelessly in an industry where so many people get lost. Many know him for his thriving OnlyFans and social media accounts, with the influencer using his various platforms to curate exceptional content and grant people a special insight into his life. Along with this, his time acting and directing for various series has given the man a well-rounded understanding of entertainment as a whole, the creator learning exactly what he needed to do to make his own space within the entertainment industry - and just how hard that was going to be.

Even with all of this experience, neither he nor the rest of his cast could have been ready for their invitation to the House of Heat. The pilot episode establishes immediately that, like with any other profession, the members of its cast each have unique reasons and strategies for producing their materials on OnlyFans. Some record themselves having sex, some practice erotic photography, and some, like Karson-Jordan, do a little bit of everything, working to find a unique market looking for exactly what they're selling.

"What drew me to the concept [of this show]...probably paranoia, haha." Karson-Jordan explains. "In all honesty, I’m a people person. I love to get to know people, I love to understand people. And being in this type of environment with people who are alot like myself - and who are not like myself at all - just became a challenge for me that I wanted to undertake. As I continued to dive into the experience, I realized that it was me who was needed for this process and the whole situation. I honestly think that I was the glue that kept everything together."

'House of Heat' Brings the Fire

Like any great reality series that brings together a group of strangers and sticks them in close quarters together, House of Heat delivers nonstop moments of riveting drama. Each episode features some form of the theatrics that have built reality television as a cultural mainstay, but just like how these influencers are open with their followers, Karson-Jordan made it clear how important it was for him to present his genuine self at all possible times. Not only for the representation he could provide as a Black Gay man on such a huge platform, but also in the hopes of showing everyone watching that there are genuine people behind their favorite online accounts.

"I've already bared, you know, my skin, and it's out there for the world to see - so being able to bare my soul on camera is something riveting," Karson-Jordan explains, detailing how open he tried to be no matter the situation on House of Heat. "I think what prepared me for [this show] was accepting the fact that my purpose here is bigger than just me. And so, that's what really made me want to continue to do it, and do it over and over again...I have love for everyone that I've worked with. It's a beautiful experience, and I'm just grateful to be a part of it, to be honest."

How Brandon Karson-Jordan Showed the Person Behind the Profile

Close

While reality television is filled with shows intent on revealing the deepest, darkest parts of their casts, rarely has a series shone such an honest spotlight as House of Heat. And as difficult as it was to be this open, Brandon Karson-Jordan understood what an essential opportunity this was for him. He recognized that the series would expose him in a way that he never had before, that while he's become famous for showing all parts of himself physically, it's something completely different to give watchers a view into who he is as a person past the carefully constructed sets and cameras.

"After watching House of Heat, I want people to take away that we're still human," Karson-Jordan answers to what he hopes people learn from this program. "And, just because we choose to create fantasies for people, that doesn't mean that we just live in them. Like, we make a very valid decision to do what we want to do. There are some people who decided to go to school, who continued to go to school to make more money for their profession, and we decided to expose ourselves. To recreate these moments and memories for people who are either fighting with their sexuality, or who don't necessarily feel very sexy until they're seeing other people have sex." The content creator explains, before finishing with, "We deserve love. Like, real love. And not just intimate love, but love from our family and our friends...I think we just need a little love."

Check out the full interview above with Karson-Jordan where he discusses his time on this new series, what it meant to him to have this platform, and the jaw-dropping moments audiences should expect from the rest of the season.

House of Heat is Available to Stream on Tubi in the U.S. Watch our full interview above.

