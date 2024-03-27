The Big Picture House of Laughs features all LGBTQ+ comedians in a new stand-up series.

The star-studded cast includes iconic talents like RuPaul's Drag Race alumni.

Premiering on April 2, 2024, on Wow Presents Plus, this event series spotlights marginalized voices.

While comedy is a space for everyone, members of the LGBTQ+ community know how hard it can be to find stand-ups with jokes and wild stories you can relate to. Well, fans of any identity will be happy to hear about the new announcement of House of Laughs, an all-star stand-up spectacular featuring entirely LGBTQ+ comics! From the producers of RuPaul's Drag Race, this new series invited some of the funniest comedians for a night of hilarious jokes, gut-busting stories, astounding performances, and so much more!

RuPaul's Drag Race fans know this is the perfect creative team to put this event series together, not only for the ingenious comedy shown in the series but for how the entire series is based around spotlighting LGBTQ+ art that may not be seen otherwise. The program's mission is to amplify these marginalized voices and create a space where these performers can display their art. With this great team behind House of Laughs, with their excellent experience of tracking down the brightest and the best, you know they brought together some of the best LGBTQ+ comedians performing today!

'House of Laughs' Will Arrive Next Month

Collider is thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer for House of Laughs which reveals the new stand-up series will premiere on WOW Presents Plus on April 2, 2024. In addition to the trailer and upbeat key art, Lawrence Chaney, Rupaul’s Drag Race UK winner and host of House of Laughs shared a quote about the series, saying:

“Hosting House of Laughs is basically the dream gig – I get to do stand-up comedy, in full drag, to a live audience in LA, alongside some of the funniest, queer comedians on the circuit. House of Laughs isn’t your typical stand-up comedy show. It is funny, naughty and brimming with new comedy talent but it’s also a ridiculous, joyous and queer joyride. Everyone is welcome to House of Laughs and I feel like one very lucky queen!”

The Co-founders and Executive Producers of World of Wonders, Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, echoed that sentiment, by adding, “We are thrilled for House of Laughs to be the debut production filmed at our new World of Wonder TV Studios. Prepare to gag on the funniest queer comedy Hollywood has to offer! WOW Presents Plus delivers tomorrow's comic geniuses…today!” The cast for the series is absolutely stacked, and you can find out more about all of them down below.

Abe Farrelly

Image via Innovative Artists

Abe Farrelly is a writer, actor, and stand-up comedian who currently lives in Los Angeles. A known emcee in the LA comedy community, he's known for making hilarious jokes based on his unique experience as a transgender man. You might have seen Farrelly in This is Us, Comedy Central Presents, or Curb Your Enthusiasm

Akeem Woods

Image via Akeem Woods

Akeem Woods is a comedian, actor, and podcast host who travels the country sharing his unique brand of comedy. Akeem works hard to find the funniest parts of being an LGBTQ+ man and deliver it to audiences everywhere. You might have seen Woods on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Pause, or heard him on podcasts like WHOREible Decisions.

Bruno Alcantara

Image via WowPresents Plus

Brunco Alcantara is a life coach, model, and public personality dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ individuals live the best lives they can. He gained acclaim as being one of RuPaul's Drag Race's most popular 'Pit Crew' members. You might have seen Alcantra on RuPaul's Drag Race or as a model stomping runways across the country.

Cameron Esposito

Image via New Wave Entertainment

Cameron Esposito is a groundbreaking comedian, author, and podcast host who has performed across the world in comedy festivals, acting roles, or in their own stand-up specials. They are one of very few LGBTQ+ comedians to have their own comedy series based on their own life. You might have seen Esposito on Take My Wife, one of their stand-up specials, or you may have heard them on their podcast Queery or as a voice actress on We Bare Bears.

Carly Kane

Image via The Laugh Factory

Carly Kane is a writer and stand-up comedian known for her unique takes on the intersection of identities in America. Currently based in Los Angeles, Kane has produced various shows that tell the experiences of different communities in hilarious ways. You might have seen Kane in one of her comedy shows like The Blackout Diaries or in her monthly stand-up series The Big One.

Daniel Webb

Image via Comedy Central

Daniel Webb is, among many things, the one comedian who gained attention for cracking gay jokes to make former President Barack Obama laugh. An LA-based comedian and writer, Webb has appeared in various shows and magazines and has performed in comedy festivals worldwide. You might have seen Webb in Queer Riot, Comedy Central Presents, or in their special Hoe's Parade: Live at the Rose Bowl.

Daniel Franzese

Image via HBO

Daniel Franzese is an actor, comedian, and playwright from Brooklyn, New York, who has become one of the most well-known LGBTQ+ actors today. Gaining attention for his seminal performance as Damian in Mean Girls, Franzese has used his career to bring awareness to LGBTQ+ issues with both his comedic and dramatic roles. You might have seen Franzese in Mean Girls, Looking, or heard him on his podcast Yass, Jesus!

Darienne Lake

Image via WowPresents Plus

Darienne Lake is a hilarious drag Queen known for her iconic performance on RuPaul's Drag Race. One of the series' most popular comedy Queens and 'Lipsync Assassins', Lake astounded fans for her immense talent and how she used her experiences with discrimination as ammo for her hilarious comedy. You might have seen Lake in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 8, or Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate

Guy Branum

Image via TruTV

Guy Branum is a writer, comedian, and actor who gained acclaim for his role as a panelist on Chelsea Handler's talk show Chelsea Lately. Since then he's ventured into the realm of books, podcasts, and game shows, always bringing his special style of LGBTQ+ humor.You might have seen Branum on Talk Show the Game Show, Chelsea Lately, or on Last Comic Standing.

Irene Tu

Image via Irene Tu

Irene Tu is a comedian, actor, and writer known for her wild observational humor and hilarious stage presence. Irene made waves by having her first comedy album, We're Done Now, debut as #1 on the iTunes comedy charts. You might have seen Tu on Netflix is a Joke, Comedy Central Presents, and as an opener for comedians across the country.

Jared Goldstein

Image via Comedy Central

Jared Goldstein is a standup comedian and actor who was named one of Time Out's Comedians to Watch. A star of the stage and screen, Goldstein has quickly racked up various acting credits that speak to his well-rounded humor. You might have seen Goldstein in Modern Family, Rizzoli & Isles, or Dollface.

Jaymes Mansfield

Image via WowPresents Plus

Jaymes Mansfield is a famous Drag Queen known for her stint on RuPaul's Drag Race. Making the audience bust up laughing with her unique comedy and high-pitched voice, Mansfield leveraged this platform to start a thriving YouTube channel. You might have seen Mansfield in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 8, or in The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

Jimbo

Image via WowPresents Plus

Jimbo is a Canadian Draq performer known for her avant-garde fashion, shocking artistic style, and hilarious comedy. She's performed in Drag across the world and is one of RuPaul's Drag Race esteemed winners. You Might Have Seen Jimbo on Canada's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 8, or Jimbo vs. Peas.

Joel Kim Booster

Image via Hulu

Joel Kim Booster is an actor, writer, and comedian who has gained fame for his hilarious honesty and wild stories. A multifaceted talent who's appeared in a variety of projects, Booster has become one of the most famous LGBTQ+ comedians working today. He is especially known for writing the critically acclaimed and award-winning film Fire Island. You Might Have Seen Booster in Fire Island, Shrill, or Loot.

Julie Goldman

Image via NBC Universal

Julie Goldman is a comedian, writer, and podcaster known for her hilarious takes on pop culture and current news. While she's appeared in many TV shows and movies, audiences can hear her today on her hilarious political podcast Dumb Gay Politics. You might have seen Goldman on The People's Couch, Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the Vanderpump Rules Aftershow.

Justin Martindale

Image via E! Network

Justin Martindale is a comedian and podcaster who has performed at shows all over the country. Known for his hilarious personal views on modern culture, Martindale has made a name for themself in television and social media. You might have seen Martindale on Juicy Scoop, E!, or have heard him on his podcast Just Sayin w/ Justin Martindale.

Kelly Mantle

Image via WowPresents Plus

Kelly Mantle is an American actor, writer, comedian, and Drag Queen known for her long television career. Many people may know her for her time on RuPaul's Drag Race, where she became known as one of the show's most iconic performers in the end and was eliminated first in her season. You might have seen Mantle in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6, God Save the Queens, or The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

Kylie Sonique Love

Image via WowPresents Plus

Kylie Sonique Love is a dancer, model, and Drag Queen who gained acclaim for her famous run on RuPaul's Drag Race. A fierce advocate known for her irreverent humor, she came back to win the show's sixth All-Stars season. You might have seen Love in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6, or The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

Lawrence Chaney

Image via Wow Presents Plus

Lawrence Chaney is a hilarious Drag Queen known for her unique voice and crass humor. She made history as the first Scottish Queen to win during her tenure on RuPaul's Drag Race: UK. You might have seen Chaney in Tartan Around with Lawrence Chaney, RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Season 2, and God Shave the Queens.

Paris Sashay

Image via Paris Sashay

Paris Sashay is a fierce comedienne, actress, and writer known for her impeccable ability as a hilarious storyteller. Known for her jovial attitude and infectious laugh, she's gone across the country sharing her comedy and story with audiences across the U.S. You might have seen Sashay in Unprotected Sets on Epix, Pause, and Comedy Central Presents.

Pink Foxx

Image via Comedy Central

Pink Foxx is a comedian and lifelong performer who astounds audiences with her authentic take on comedy. A one-of-a-kind talent, Foxx has toured her set across the country. You might have seen Foxx performing live at The Laugh Factory, on the Patton Oswalt Live: The Who’s Ready to Laugh Tour, or have heard her on the Sleeping with Sarah podcast.

Scarlett Bobo

Image via WowPresents Plus

Scarlett Bobo is a high-kicking, international Drag Queen who first wowed audiences with her time on Canada's Drag Race. She is known largely for her acrobatics, humor, and hilarious performance as Liza Minelli on the show. You might have seen Bobo in Canda's Drag Race Season 1, Scarlet Envy: Dragon, or These Kids Wear Crowns: Love This City.

Steve Han

Image via Lauren Bancroft

Steve Han is an LA-based actor and comedian who can be seen acting on FOX, NBC, Freeform, and more! Known for his exceptional improv ability, Han boasts a degree in biology, which he is proudly not using at all. You might have seen Han in Leverage: Redemption, Five Years Later, or in various videos on The Onion.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Image via WowPresents Plus

Silky Nutmeg Ganache's big personality and even bigger comedy thrilled audiences when she first premiered on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11. A finalist in multiple seasons, she's become known for her brash style of humor and pride in who she is. You might have seen Ganache in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 6, or Drag Race: Canada vs. The World Season 1.

House of Laughs Premieres on April 2 exclusively on Wow Presents Plus in the U.S.

