Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon, which propelled the actor into international stardom, is turning 50 this year. To celebrate the milestone a new anime series, House of Lee, has been unveiled by the later actor’s entertainment company Bruce Lee Entertainment. A thrilling teaser trailer of the project sees Lee in an anime avatar that captures his moves, rhythm, and action effortlessly as he kicks and punches his opponents. A symbolic dragon also makes an appearance, moving in sync with Lee’s actions. The music, animation and the vibe of the teaser promises it to be a compelling watch.

What’s House of Lee Anime About?

The thrilling teaser will be followed by a full-length trailer which will debut with Enter the Dragon‘s 50th anniversary, special 4K UHD screenings across 650 theatres, later this month. The action/fantasy series will see the acclaimed martial artist “fighting to assemble his Dragon Warriors before the world plunges too far into darkness and shadow.” The interesting premise, combined with the anime format is going to certainly win the hearts of anime fans and fans of the actor.

The series takes inspiration from Lee’s famous quote, “Those who are unaware they are walking in darkness will never seek the light,” Shannon Lee, the co-founder of Bruce Lee Entertainment and Bruce’s daughter revealed to Deadline. Speaking of the project, she said, “Anime is an amazing medium for telling a truly creative story where Bruce Lee can be Bruce Lee.” Adding “I’m so excited for the possibilities for action, fantasy, history, culture, and creativity within this medium.” While back in the day, it was hard for the cameras to properly capture Lee’s actions, the anime format will effortlessly capture not only his actions but also his spirit. The series aims to touch upon the spiritual and humane side of the legendary martial artist, alongside the action

Lee’s Legacy is unprecedented in his short time, he gave some stellar performances like Lo Wei's The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, The Way of the Dragon (1972), which was also directed and written by Lee, and the 1973 cult classic Enter the Dragon directed by Robert Clouse. Lee perhaps will be remembered as the early actor who broke the Asian stereotype on the Western screens and left an undeniable impression with his movies that went on to inspire another generation of filmmakers worldwide.

