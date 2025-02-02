Book adaptations are always a mixed bag; for starters, you have fans of the book who expect you to fail, and then there's the issue of doing justice to the source material itself. But if you've got Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell coming out to bat, half the battle’s already won. Whether it’s Basher Tarr with his cockney accent in the Ocean trilogy or porn actor slash aspiring electronic store owner Buck Swope in Boogie Nights, Cheadle always brings something new and fresh to every role. And when you pair him up with Bell, who wowed us in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Veronica Mars, it becomes the perfect one-two punch that House of Lies delivered successfully over five seasons.

House of Lies is based on Martin Kihn's book House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and Then Tell You the Time. The comedy-drama series was created by Matthew Carnahan (Dirt), and stars Ben Schwartz, Josh Lawson, Dawn Olivieri, Donis Leonard Jr., and Glynn Turman, along with Cheadle and Bell.

'House of Lies' Gives Cheadle Free Rein to Showcase His Talent