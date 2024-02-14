Can't wait for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2? Well, Netflix may have something to scratch that itch with an all-new Japanese action series, House of Ninjas. Created, written, and directed by Dave Boyle, this intriguing new series features a seemingly ordinary family that could be compared to The Incredibles. The main difference is that instead of this being a family of superheroes, the Tawara family have all been trained in the art of ninjutsu, giving them the essential tools of any skilled would-be assassin.

Even though just about every member of this family could be considered a lethal weapon, the Tawara family has decided to leave their life of dispensing stealthy justice. Instead, they hope to live a peaceful and happy life among their neighbors and friends instead of lurking in the shadows. However, they need to don their ninja gear and wield their katanas and tantōs once again when a rival once-thought-defunct clan desires revenge against the referred Tawara clan.

To find out when and how you can watch this ambitious and exciting new action show, here is where you can watch House of Ninjas.

Is 'House of Ninjas' Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately, House of Ninjas will not air on TV for cable and live television owners. Instead, it will be forgoing that in favor of an online streaming release, and it just so happens to be released on a streaming platform that is well-known for its diverse array of international streaming content.

Is 'House of Ninjas' Streaming Online?

Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home of House of Ninjas when it premieres on February 15th. A fairly appropriate streaming home for the series, given that Netflix struck gold again with another Japanese-inspired action series, Blue Eye Samurai, which could easily be considered the best animated show of 2023. 2023 was also the year when Netflix finally got Japanese manga and anime adaptations right with the hugely successful live-action One Piece series. Moving beyond just 2023, Netflix has become a bastion of quality content from outside the U.S., such as being the exclusive streaming home of the Indian super-hit RRR and debuting the international sensation that is Squid Game — one of the platform's most successful programs ever.

Netflix currently has three separate subscription plans available — Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium. To find out the differences between each plan and what each plan costs, feel free to refer to the following table:

Plan Features Price Standard with ads Limited ads, most of Netflix's library, unlimited mobile games, watch on two supported devices at a time, Full HD streaming, downloadable titles on two supported devices at a time $6.99 per month Standard No ads, entire Netflix library, unlimited mobile games, watch on two supported devices at a time, Full HD streaming, downloadable titles on two supported devices at a time, option to add one member from outside a subscriber's household for an additional fee $15.49 per month (additional $7.99 per month per extra member) Premium No ads, unlimited mobile games, watch on four supported devices at a time, Ultra HD streaming, downloadable titles on six supported devices at a time, option to add two members from outside a subscriber's household for an additional fee, Netflix spatial audio $22.99 per month (additional $7.99 per month per extra member)

Can you Watch 'House of Ninjas' Without Netflix?

Netflix has announced no plans to release House of Ninjas outside of the streaming platform at this time.

Watch the Trailer for 'House of Ninjas'

Netflix released the first trailer for House of Ninjas on February 7th, 2024, just a week before the entire first season drops. The trailer opens with a young ninja doing what young ninjas do — fighting a bunch of rival masked warriors under the cover of night. It's a scene that looks like it would fit right at home in a show set in feudal Japan, but House of Ninjas takes place in the modern day. These days, the Tawara clan of ninjas has forsaken their martial arts roots, instead choosing to live a peaceful and tranquil life. However, one doesn't abandon the life of a ninja so easily. They soon learn that the Fuma clan — a vile and evil band of murderers long thought to be disbanded — are still very active, and have plans to reintroduce the Tawara clan to their violent roots.

What's the 'House of Ninjas' Episode Schedule?

Much like most of Netflix's other content, all episodes of House of Ninjas Season 1 will be available to stream and binge on the same day, starting Thursday, February 15th, 2024. The first season will consist of eight total episodes.

More Action Shows Like 'House of Ninjas' You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now:

'Blue Eye Samurai' (2023-)

A dark and brutal yet beautiful and enchanting series from the screenwriter behind Logan and Blade Runner 2049, Blue Eye Samurai was one of the many breakout hits to come from Netflix in 2023. Set in Feudal Japan, the series follows a half-white, half-Japanese ronin named Mizu (Maya Erskine), who is ostracized, shunned, and even hunted by society due to her mixed-race heritage. She embarks on a bloody revenge mission to find four powerful and evil white men who seek to control Japan through the shadows, with one of them allegedly being Mizu's biological father. Blue Eye Samurai Season 1 is streaming on Netflix, with a second season greenlit and on the way.

'The Brothers Sun' (2024)

Another show that follows a violent family, The Brothers Sun sees a young man get unwillingly thrown into his mother and brother's criminal crime enterprise. Young Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li) lived an everyday life before bodies start popping up, as his brother Charles (Justin Chien) and his mother Eileen (Michelle Yeoh) live the lives of ruthless gangsters. When more rivals pop up, it becomes clear that Bruce is going to be given a choice about joining the family business. The Brothers Sun is streaming on Netflix.

'Cobra Kai' (2018-2024)

A more lighthearted martial arts series, Cobra Kai is another smash hit series widely considered the best continuation of the Karate Kid franchise thus far. Not only does the film primarily follow the adult life of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), but it also showcases the remarkable redemption arc of his original rival, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The whole show has functioned as a love letter to the original Karate Kid trilogy, and has successfully revitalized a hit franchise. The first five seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix, with the sixth and final season set to arrive later this year.

