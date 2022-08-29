One of Barbie Ferreira's next roles will be in a psychological thriller. Prime Video and Blumhouse Television have announced that Ferreira has been cast in the upcoming film House of Spoils.

Ferreira is well-known for playing Kat Hernandez in HBO's Euphoria. Her other previous work includes this year's Nope (directed by Jordan Peele) and the 2020 HBO Max film Unpregnant (directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg). Joining Hernandez in House of Spoils will be Ariana DeBose who recently played Anita in director Steven Spielberg's 2021 film version of West Side Story. For her work in the film, she received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also been cast as Calypso in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, which is set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

House of Spoils will follow a chef (played by DeBose), who is opening her first restaurant. However, the restaurant is located on a remote estate. While trying to run the new business, DeBose's character must deal with doubt from both herself and an investor. She also has to deal with the spirit of the estate's former owner, who threatens to sabotage her.

House of Spoils will be directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy. The duo previously directed the 2019 film Blow the Man Down. They also directed episodes of AMC+'s Moonhaven and Paramount+'s The Stand. In addition to directing, Cole and Krudy wrote the film's screenplay. The film will be produced by Blumhouse's Jason Blum, Secret Engine's Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Drew Houpt, and Divide/Conquer's Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Blumhouse Television's Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will be executive producers for the film. "We're excited to see Ariana's fresh, bold and spirited energy that won her an Oscar in a role that is completely different," McCumber previously said about the film. "And with the gifted filmmaking team of Bridget and Danielle, the talent in front of and behind the camera is exceptional."

The film will also be produced by Amazon Studios. "Since Blow the Man Down, we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle's unique filmmaking voice and knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next," Julie Rapaport (head of movies at Amazon Studios) previously said about the film. "Pairing their thrilling script with Ariana's incredible talent is a dream come true, and we could not be more excited to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world." Production on the film is scheduled to begin this fall.

No official release date has been announced for when House of Spoils will premiere on Prime Video. In the meantime, a trailer one of Ferreira's other films, Unpregnant, can be found below: