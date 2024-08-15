The Big Picture House of Spoils stars Ariana DeBose as a chef battling more than kitchen chaos in a new horror film.

Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse are teaming up to haunt a kitchen in the upcoming horror film House of Spoils. The film is set to star Ariana DeBose as an ambitious chef who gets more than she bargained for in her new restaurant. Ahead of the film's streaming release this October, Amazon has released a set of first-look images at the project that shows off the frightening truth behind the seemingly normal chef's career. It was also announced that the film will have its world premiere at the upcoming Fantastic Fest on September 21.

The images show off DeBose as her chef's character (identified only as Chef) as she "opens a restaurant on a remote estate," according to a logline from Amazon. As her career as a new restaurateur continues, DeBose's character "battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubts...and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn." While additional plot details remain thin, the film's first-look images shows off some of the other cast members, including Barbie Ferreira as another chef character (in which one of the images shows Ferrera's and DeBose's characters meeting). Other images show off some of the darkness that seems to be looming over the restaurant.

House of Spoils will also star Arian Moayed, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset, and Marton Csokas. The film is written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy as their second feature project. Though most of Blumhouse's films are released by Universal, House of Spoils marks a continuing collaboration between Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM since 2019. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum will produce the film alongside Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for their Divide/Conquer banner and Drew Houpt, Alex Scharfman, and Lucas Joaquin for their Secret Engine banner.

DeBose Has Several Projects Coming Up

House of Spoils marks the latest in a continuing line of projects for DeBose, who first shot to fame as one of the original cast members of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. Beyond her stage career, though, it was her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of West Side Story, alongside a then-unknown Rachel Zegler, that catapulted her to stardom. Since then, DeBose has received an Academy Award for her role in West Side Story, as well as a BAFTA and a Golden Globe, in addition to numerous other nominations for major accolades.

DeBose will next make her jump into the superhero genre with her role as the mysterious voodoo charcater Calypso in Sony's Kraven the Hunter, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular wild hunter. She is also set to star alongside Ke Huy Quan in the action film With Love, though her first big action film was 2023's Argylle.

House of Spoils will begin streaming on Prime Video on October 3.