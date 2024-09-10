Who's hungry for a nightmare? Today, Prime Video released the first trailer for their upcoming Blumhouse horror House of Spoils, which is set to have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month on September 21 before premiering on Prime Video on October 3. Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (Blow the Man Down), the movie stars Ariana DeBose, Arian Moayed, and Barbie Ferreira.

The trailer follows DeBose's Chef, who works in the kitchen in an upscale restaurant, but dreams of running her own place. That dream is on the verge of coming true, as she and her business partner (played by Moayed) acquire an old house in the countryside for their fine dining establishment, and everything is underway for a successful new enterprise. However, local legend tells of an old witch that used to live in the house, whose garden may not be the safest to eat from. Sure enough, strange things begin to happen to Chef, as she experiences visions and sights that would haunt any chef — bugs in the food and in the kitchen, mold on the freshly made bread. Really, haunting to anyone that likes food in any capacity.

The official logline from Blumhouse promises even more strange goings-on as they drive towards opening day, reading:

From Blumhouse, House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubts… and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

Who Else Is Behind 'House of Spoils'?

In addition to DeBose, Moayed and Ferreira, House of Spoils also stars Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset and

Marton Csokas. The movie marks a continued collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television, and is produced by Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, Drew Houpt, Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Jason Blum with Savage Cole and Krudy serving as executive producers along with Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie. The film also featured the participation of Zoe Hegedus, a food stylist who specializes in creating food for movies and TV series, as well as creating immersive eating experiences, food installations and edible tablescapes. Her filmography includes Midsommar, Poor Things, Dune: Part 1 and Dune: Part 2.

House of Spoils will premiere at Fantastic Fest, which runs from September 19 to 26, before hitting Prime Video on October 3. Check out the trailer above.