Ti West has become a household name in the horror community thanks to his recent X slasher trilogy. MaXXXine, the final chapter for Mia Goth’s Maxine Minx, premiered last summer and was a modest hit for A24. However, West was making genre fans scream long before that with much smaller gems like The House of the Devil. Now, Second Sight Films has fully unveiled their upcoming premium Blu-ray box set for the 2009 cult film.

Second Sight teased this exciting release at the end of last year, but now West fans get to see the stunning set in all its hellish glory. The hardcover box set features new artwork of House of the Devil’s “Final Girl” Samantha, played by Jocelin Donahue. She's holding a knife in a full-moon-lit sky above the satanic house in question. This edition will also come with a 70-page book and six art cards. For the special features, there will be new cast and crew interviews alongside archive materials and commentaries from past physical media versions. A standard Blu-ray that just includes the disc will be available for purchase as well. House of the Devil now joins other modern horror hits like The Blair Witch Project, You’re Next, It Follows, and The Witch in Second Sight's premium collection.

What Is ‘House of the Devil’ About?

Close

The House of the Devil takes place in 1983 and follows a struggling college student, Samantha. Strapped for cash, she takes on a rather shady babysitting job. However, all the red flags in the world wouldn't be able to make her guess why she was actually hired. Against the backdrop of the full lunar eclipse, Samantha must survive the night as a much darker, devilish force has set its eyes on her.

While the film made just over $100,000 at the domestic box office, House of the Devil quickly became a critical darling. It currently holds a certified-fresh 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It wasn't as grand or shocking as West's later X trilogy, but House of the Devil walked, so Maxine Minx could live the life she deserved. This is a vintage satanic panic cult film whose DNA laid the groundwork for the director's signature nostalgic style. The shot-on-film look and everything, from the old-school title card to the level of film grain, feels authentic to the '80s. It also co-starred future Academy Award-nominated director Greta Gerwig (Barbie) in one of her first roles.

Where Can You Stream ‘House of the Devil’?

The House of the Devil is currently streaming on Peacock and Tubi. However, if you’re a physical media enthusiast, Second Sight’s Blu-ray box set will be released on Monday, April 28 for $32.05 USD. You can pre-order it now on their website.