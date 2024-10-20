When it comes to modern horror, there’s arguably no bigger name than Ti West. The writer-director has spent the last couple of years giving slasher fans two new iconic characters – Maxine Minx and Pearl Douglas – in his critically acclaimed trilogy that started with 2022’s X. The trilogy was capped off earlier this year with MaXXXine. While it wasn’t as well received as its previous two installments, it had the biggest box-office draw. Now, if you're looking to explore West's spooky filmography before streaming MaXXXine on Max, West’s 2009 cult-classic film The House of the Devil will be receiving a new Blu-ray edition from Second Sight.

While no box art or release date was detailed alongside the announcement, Second Sight said on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) page that the limited-edition Blu-ray would be coming soon. They also stated it would be “extra-loaded,” so expect a lot of new special features with this release. Although we don’t exactly know what will be included in this edition, Second Sight has spent the last decade releasing premiere box-set editions of some of horror's most memorable chapters. From classics like The Blair Witch Project to modern gems like The Witch and You’re Next, the company continues to make stunning releases for the hardcore horror fan. Other films from their back catalog include It Follows, Late Night With the Devil, the Ginger Snaps trilogy, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Dog Soldiers, and The Guest. Given their past work, it's going to be exciting to see what Second Sight has in store for this underrated nightmare.

What’s ‘The House of the Devil’ About?

Shot in a '70s grindhouse style and a love letter to the “satanic panic” films of that era, The House of the Devil follows a young college student named Samantha (Jocelin Donahue), who gets a seemingly harmless babysitting job. However, she’s not watching a child for the night, but rather the client's ill mother. If that wasn’t odd enough, the house she’s staying in holds a lot of dark secrets and Samantha soon realizes she’s part of a larger demonic plot. From West’s sharp atmospheric direction to the great cast which features the then-unknown Greta Gerwig in a fun supporting role, The House of the Devil is one of the director's best films. It’s a must-watch every Halloween, especially if you loved West’s unique throwback style in his X trilogy and films like this year's Immaculate, Late Night With the Devil, and The First Omen. While The House of the Devil received a normal Blu-ray in the past, due to its thrilling twists and turns, this is a film that has been dying for a special edition release for over a decade.

Where’s ‘The House of the Devil’ Streaming?

The House of the Devil is currently streaming for free on both Peacock and Tubi, where it can also be watched alongside West’s other underappreciated 2011 ghost story, The Innkeepers. The trailer for House of the Devil can be viewed below. You can also browse Second Sight’s massive catalog on their website.