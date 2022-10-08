The Game of Thrones prequel has just as much shock factor (perhaps even more!)

House of the Dragon is now one of the most-watched shows on television. HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off series chronicles the history of the Targaryens while they still ruled from the Iron Throne. The series is based on a section of Fire and Blood, a book by George R. R. Martin, titled “Dance of the Dragons.”

The section explains the civil war between Aegon Targaryen and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Like every Game of Thrones season, it can be a bit brutal and ever so shocking. Even with a couple of episodes just aired, the moments have already been quite shocking, to say the least.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Aemma’s Childbirth Scene

Even in the first episode, there was already a moment that caused viewers worldwide to audibly gasp “what?!?” "The Heirs of the Dragons" is heavy with exposition but still brought the tension and wow factor that is needed with every Game of Thrones episode. Queen Aemma, originally married to King Viserys, is pregnant and close to childbirth within the first 20 minutes of the episode.

King Viserys is hellbent on having a male child, and in his dream, he had seen one born to him. When Aemma struggles to give birth, Viserys is forced to either try and save the child or save the mother. He chooses to save the child, and what follows is a graphic C-section with medieval tools.

King Viserys and Lady Alicent

Perhaps an odd (yet unsurprising) theme in the world of Westeros is incestuous and predatory relationships. When King Viserys loses his wife, his Hand confers with his daughter (a young Lady Alicent) and insists she comforts him to earn his favor.

When the time comes for him to select a new wife, he chooses Alicent - who is the same age as his daughter. Even later in the series, there are some intimate moments shown between the two that are not only shocking but downright off-putting.

The Crabfeeder’s Battle

In the first few episodes of the series, a villain causing havoc in the Stepstones known as “The Crabfeeder” creates tension among the lords in court. After a years-long war, Prince Daemon finally takes matters into his own hands.

An intense, action-packed, and gory battle scene in which he successfully baits the Crabfeeder’s army to attack with a dragon follows. At the end of the episode, Daemon emerges with the severed body of the Crabfeeder.

Daemon and Rhaenyra in the Brothel

Daemon and Rhaenyra’s outing to the local brothel was probably the most shocking moment of the series thus far, and this particular scene caused an uproar on social media platforms as fans watched with anticipation.

As previously mentioned, Westeros tends to have an incest trend. Daemon, who is Rhaenyra’s Uncle, takes her to a brothel and proceeds to attempt to make love to her. Talk about a shock for the ages.

Ser Criston and Ser Laenor’s Lover

In the series, Rhaenyra and Ser Criston embark on a short-lived and secretive love affair. Rhaenyra explains her true feelings and practically dumps Ser Criston. At her wedding to Ser Laenor (who is queer and has a lover), his lover approaches Ser Criston and tells him he knows his secret and that he should know his.

Ser Criston thinks he is blackmailing him and brutally murders him on the floor of the hall. This type of killing is similar to the fate of Pedro Pascal’s character in Season 4 of Game of Thrones. Horrid.

Aegon’s Self-Pleasures

The Game of Thrones universe does not shy away from hypersexual content. So, along with sex scenes and passionate displays of love, there also is some self-pleasuring as well.

In particular, with a teenage Aegon Targaryen (the son of Alicent and Viserys). The most shocking part of the scene was the spontaneity of the act. The scene began with Aegon standing on the edge of his window looking over the town, naked, in the middle of the act. What a way to begin an action-packed episode!

Aemond’s Eye

In episode 7 of House of the Dragon, Aemond takes the dragon that used to belong to his Aunt. When he is confronted by his cousins, a violent fight breaks out. The fight gets to the point where his cousin retrieves his knife and slashes Aemond, and his eye is completely cut out.

The gore, high stakes, and tension in this scene in particular make it one of the most shocking scenes fans have seen to date from House of the Dragon.

Daemon’s (Ex) Wife

Prince Daemon is an unpredictable, power-hungry, and fierce warrior who is the brother of King Viserys. Daemon and his wife Rhea rule the Vale. When Rhaenyra is available for marriage, Daemon brutally and unexpectedly murders his wife.

In this graphic scene, she is knocked off of her horse, paralyzed, and then stoned. Luckily, the violence is not seen but strongly implied.

Daemon and Rhaenyra on the Beach

In the seventh episode of House of the Dragon, Daemon and Rhaenyra take a stroll along the beach after the family unites for Lady Laena’s funeral. During this stroll, they converse about their marital situations, but things take a turn.

They, an uncle and niece, become extremely physically intimate. Incestuous themes are rampant in this show, but this scene also shows the moment that Daemon and Rhaenyra decide to work together to win the throne.

Ser Laenor’s Faked Death

At the very end of episode 7, Otto Hightower returns as Hand of the King as Alicent and her supporters grow in power. Rhaenyra and Daemon decide to remove Ser Laenor from the equation in order to marry each other to purify their bloodline and concoct a plan to fake his death.

Daemon kills another and chars his body in order to fool the Velaryons. The scene is jarring, and seeing a charred and burnt body is surely frightening. When the viewers find out that Laenor is in fact alive and escaping to a place where he can live his true life, though, all becomes well.

