Aemond Targaryen’s (Ewan Mitchell) intentions in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4, have been the source of much heated discourse. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aegon himself, Tom Glynn-Carney, adds to the discussion. The episode was the subject of tragic loss for both sides of the Dance of the Dragons. Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) flies her final flight at the Battle of Rook’s Rest when Aemond sets his dragon, Vhagar, on her.

The only issue is that his brother was in the air when he set a stream of fire at them both. Glynn-Carney reveals what was going through his character’s mind at that moment. Though many theorize that Aemond’s calculation was specifically because his brother was in the line of fire, Aegon wasn’t given the luxury of thinking about that too hard.

“I think the moment of recognition was the fact that the fireball was coming at [him],” Glynn-Carney told the outlet. “I don’t think he had time to think that he’s done this on purpose. If those thoughts are to come off, they will probably come later.” Aegon did not have the opportunity to see Aemond’s private moments with himself. The audience and even Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) most likely have a better idea of what is going on behind Aemond’s eye.

Aemond Is a Complicated Character In 'House of the Dragon'

When Criston happens upon Aemond and the fallen bodies of Aegon and Sunfyre, it is easy to make assumptions. Aemond has his sword unsheathed and is walking decisively toward his brother. But when he sees Criston, he puts away his weapon. Aemond could have made a play for the Iron Throne, but he doesn’t. Some may argue that he needn't have to.

In the following episode, Aemond quite easily finds his way to the greatest power in the land. With Aegon out of commission, someone needs to rule in his stead. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) almost too eagerly puts herself forward in Episode 5, but there is no doubt about the line of succession. The small council full of men overwhelmingly supports Aegon’s heir, Aemond, for the position. Aemond wastes no time in planning their next attack. But while Aemond obviously had aspirations of ruling in his own right, he will not be a kinslayer again. One of the greatest crimes is to kill someone of your own blood, and Aemond is already guilty of that. Should he wish for power, he will have to tread more carefully and find a more subtle approach to power than killing his brother. The succession in House of the Dragon is even more muddy than before, and fans should tune into new episodes on Max to see the latter half of an exciting season.

