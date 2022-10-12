In George RR Matin’s world dragons translate to power, the Targaryens owe everything they have to the power of their fire and as Rhaenyra puts it in the initial episodes of House of the Dragons, “Targaryens are closer to gods than to men, but they say that because of our dragons.” In Episode 7, Aemond Targaryen trades an eye for the largest dragon in the realm, Vhagar, which previously belonged to Laena Velaryon, who claimed it at the age of 15. Though it certainly begs the question of how come Aemond and Laena didn’t have a dragon when their brothers did. In a new clip by House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion, answers the question as well as shines more light on the precious dragon eggs.

The recent episode opened with Daemon (Matt Smith) finding three dragon eggs laid by Rhaenyra’s (Emma D'Arcy) dragon Syrax at Dragonstone. The three eggs will certainly go to their sons, Aegon II, Viserys II, and the child she’s pregnant with during the episode. The Princess previously promised one of her (future) dragon eggs to the Queen for Aemond’s choosing when she proposed marriage between her son Jace and Alicent’s daughter Helaena. While it looks like a desperate gesture of goodwill, Concepcion explains that the dragon eggs are kind of rare. Only the she-dragons are laying them. They lay them at irregular times in very hard-to-reach places. And not all of them hatch.” Traditionally, Targaryen’s put a dragon egg into the cradle of a newborn prince or princess. So the co-host believes that it may be that “they’ve tried. Certainly – I can’t imagine they didn’t put an egg into his (Aemond) cradle, but it might be just – no egg has hatched.”

Leana earlier in the season reveals when she was talking to King Viserys about the dragons that the merchants down in Spicetown (a merchant town in Driftmark) say they can hear the song of Vhagar. So, Concepcion believes it very well may be that “Vhagar had been kind of nesting there, maybe laid an egg that was found. And that was given to Laenor,” it hatched, and he was able to claim his dragon." Or he feels, that it might be the case that his mother, Rhaenys, the Queen that Never Was, rides the dragon Meleys and she “laid an egg, which they put in the cradle with Laenor, and it hatched.” What remains to be seen that after his departure, who gets to claim his dragon, Seasmoke?

Image via HBO

For now, in the series, we have seen Aemond riding Vhagar, Rhaenyra’s Syrax, and Daemon’s Caraxes. We also have Rhaenyra's son Jacaerys’ young dragon Vermax, and Alicent's daughter Helaena’s Dreamfyre to look forward to.

