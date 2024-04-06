The Big Picture The death of Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon sparks the Targaryen civil war in a tragic twist.

Aemond's transformation into a tragic villain highlights the dangers of dragons.

The uncontrollable nature of those dragons leads to the downfall of the Targaryens in the final scene.

For the entire first season of House of the Dragon, events have been slowly building to the civil war that will quickly consume and destroy the Targaryens, but only in the final scene does the true scale and horror of the coming conflict become terrifyingly clear. The death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) at the hands of his own, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), is the spark that turns a succession debate into a full-scale war, which makes the differences from the book all the more important. Given that the fictional history source of Fire and Blood remains openly biased with both conflicting sources and interpretations of events, the show had many avenues for portraying this scene and it did so in a way that enhanced the tragedy of the Dance of the Dragons, not detracting from it.

In addition to giving more nuance to the story of the second and the deadliest Targaryen civil war, it also applies another dimension to the character of Aemond, giving him more depth and complexity. Just as it displayed just how prophecies can become dangerous, this scene serves as a reminder of the uncontrollable nature of magic and the arrogance of our supposed command of nature. Therefore, it is fitting that the downfall of the Targaryens is caused directly by the power they claim to harness.

In 'Fire and Blood,' History is Unreliable, Ambiguous, and Hyperbolic

For most adaptations with differences from the source material, there can be constant argument over which of the two interpretations is more valid, but House of the Dragon remains unique, in that there might be as many as three or four versions. The book upon which the show is based, Fire and Blood, does feature core historical events in great detail but is ultimately an unreliable fictional history book rife with both ambiguous situations and hyperbolic portrayals, and it is intentionally written that way. The accounts are often written long after the subjects are dead and by a Maester.

When it comes to the scene where Lucerys dies, Fire & Blood admits the lack of witnesses makes the details of Luke's death murky. However, all three sources portray the event as intentional murder, with one even saying Aemond claimed the eyes of Lucerys as a personal trophy. By contrast, the initial confrontation at Storm's End is portrayed in extreme detail due to the number of people present, with direct quotes from Aemond and Lucerys being used. The dialogue makes Aemond's motive explicit, directly declaring to Lucerys, “I will have your eye or your life, Strong!” Every indication is given that Aemond used his much stronger dragon to fulfill that promise.

Even here, though, none of the three men used as sources were witnesses and there are still many discrepancies, such as how Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) initially reacted to the proposal of alliance by Rhaenyra. The lack of witnesses for Lucerys' death fits perfectly with the ambiguous nature of how history is recorded in Westeros. Similar to the final conversation between the dying King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) about the dagger and the prophecy or his discussion with Rhaenyra, the lack of witnesses ensures the truest version of history is never certain.

With Lucerys' Death, Aemond Becomes a Tragic Villain in 'House of the Dragon'

Ironically, for a scene that is portrayed so differently on the page and later on the screen, the one before it remains a faithful translation of the book, almost word for word. The reveal of Vhagar, the last living dragon from the days of the conquest of Westeros, as already being present is scary enough, but the portrayal of Aemond with his trademark sapphire eye in place of the one Lucerys took from him makes the prince almost feel like a White Walker in terms of appearance. One glaring omission, however, is how Aemond initially lets Lucerys go after Boros Baratheon demands it, only for one of his daughters to insult his masculinity. Only then does he chase after Luke and murder him and his dragon in a fit of rage, knowing that the tradition of guest right does not bind them once they step outside the castle walls. The removal of this hesitance appears to have been made not to make Aemond more villainous, but to shift the focus to Luke, making the scene into one of unnatural terror.

Alternatively, one could also compare it to a dangerous racing scene between two teenagers, where that initial rush of invincibility that Aemond experiences gives way to horror and tragedy through a small, reckless mistake. It remains crucial to note that, for all the times Aemond likely thought about this event over the years, he earns no satisfaction when it becomes real. As much as he idolizes Daemon (Matt Smith) and desires to emulate him, the lack of control over his dragon and his regret shows that he is still just as much of a teenager as his nephew.

Unlike his counterpart in the book, who sought his revenge, earned it, and later returned in triumph and without regrets, Aemond will now have to embrace this event as an intentional murder and take on the title of kinslayer. Given the storyline laid out in front of Aemond in the future, he must live with his mistake and become the mask that he puts on for others, viewed by history as one of the worst villains. Whether or not he rids himself of his initial guilt or allows that facade to falter in private remains to be seen, but this tragedy transforms him from a villain on a page into a more complicated figure worthy of sympathy.

Dragons Have Always Been Dangerous, 'House of the Dragon' Embraces It

Earlier in the series, King Viserys tells the young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) that no one can truly control the power of the dragons. The Targaryens have used their dragons to assert power over Westeros, but that control is an illusion. Nowhere is that more present than in the final scene. It encapsulates the complicated bond dragons have with their riders and emphasizes that, at the end of the day, these are wild beasts with minds and wills of their own.

We know bonds between dragon and rider exist. Both Daemon and Rhaenyra are shown to be closely linked to their dragons. In the finale of Season 1, we see Daemon paralleled with his dragon Caraxes as they threaten Rhaenyra's Queensguard. Similarly, while giving birth, Rhaenyra's screams are mirrored with Syrax's cries. We also see Vhagar hesitated to burn Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) even at her command as she was dying. However, all of these bonds can also reflect the subconscious nature of the rider who claims them. The sense of clear terror enveloping Lucerys leads Arrax to burn Vhagar, whose own rage is already amplified by the desire for vengeance Aemond already possessed in spades. Not to mention the fact that Vhagar is the largest living dragon and remains the greatest dragon since Balerion the Black Dread. Arrax, in comparison, is still very young, having grown up alongside Lucerys.

Just as the fight rapidly escalates beyond Aemond and Luke's control, the power Aemond initially feels upon claiming Vhagar has given way to a horrific event that will ensure a devastating reaction. The death of Lucerys Velaryon remains a clear turning point in the history of the Seven Kingdoms. The truth about what happened in the skies above Shipbreaker Bay is shown to be very different from what is written in the history books. However, that fact is what makes the change on the show so perfect, displaying how Aemond's legacy will be defined by this one accident. In the same way that the killing of the Mad King at the hands of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) 150 years later has been remembered one way by history and occurred in another, the dragon fight above Storm’s End has now left Aemond marked as a kinslayer, whether he likes it or not. No matter what he does, the official narrative has been set and war is now assured.

