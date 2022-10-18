Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon.

Imagine supporting a regime that gaslights everyone with their fake heirs, empowers the sinister usurpers in their midst, and stokes civil war with their lies. Such is the (perhaps unintentionally) sinister agenda of Team Black, led by the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine), his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and his brother Daemon (Matt Smith). This crew has pulled the wool over the eyes of some House of the Dragon viewers. King Viserys had ample opportunity to right his daughter’s wrongs, prevent civil war, and at least make a real attempt to unite his family (one dinner is not good enough). Instead, he perpetuated lies, enabled his enemies, and was a lousy father. These failures are primarily to blame for the inevitable chaos and destruction that threaten to tear apart Westeros.

To be fair, Viserys does deserve some sympathy. There is good reason to suspect he was being slowly poisoned to death by his maesters. His Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), quietly undermined him for years. And as his wife Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) noted in Episode 9, he was tragically ill-suited for the Iron Throne. In some respects, Viserys is comparable to Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in Game of Thrones. Both were relatively decent and honest men ill-prepared for the treachery of politics. But Viserys had even more in common with King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), who similarly left his kingdom vulnerable to wars waged over questions of succession. As George R.R. Martin’s work constantly reminds us, it is not good enough for a ruler to be well-intentioned and blame malevolent actors for bad outcomes. A King must assume they are surrounded by malevolent actors and root them out.

While all hell breaks loose in Westeros, it’s important to recall how everything went awry during Viserys’ long reign. As we examine his four greatest failures (and those of his daughter Rhaenyra), it will become clear that Team Black’s actions are indefensible.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon': Targaryen Rules of Succession, Explained

Before expounding upon the failures of Team Black, however, it must be made clear that the Hightowers’ claim that Aegon should rule is ridiculous. Even if Viserys did make a deathbed request that Aegon succeed him (which he didn’t), it’s too late. Viserys spent decades publicly reaffirming Rhaenyra as his heir. Aegon’s succession is illegitimate and treasonous. Nonetheless, had Viserys acted more wisely, the Hightowers would not be well-positioned to orchestrate a coup. Ultimately, Viserys’ poor judgment is still to blame.

Viserys Should've Never Married Alicent Hightower

Image via HBO

Viserys allegedly chose to marry Alicent due to his genuine affection for her, but that affection seemed to quickly fade and then mostly disappear by the time he died. Alicent cared for Viserys, but “love” may be too strong a word for their relationship. Remind me again then why Viserys married her? Marrying Alicent was not politically prudent, as most of Viserys’ advisors repeatedly told him while he was considering his options. It also strained his relationship with Rhaenyra, who was understandably upset that her best friend was about to become her stepmother. It’s also odd that Viserys never seemed to think it might be problematic to marry the daughter of his Hand. Marrying Alicent was Viserys’ first step towards creating the bitter divisions that would last for many years to come.

Rhaenyra Shouldn't Have Lied About Her Children's Parentage

Image via HBO

To a contemporary viewer, lying to the world about your children’s biological father may not seem like a big deal. But in Westeros, this is tantamount to a modern-day politician falsely claiming they won an election to secure their seat of power. It’s a lie that threatens the stability of the realm and can lead to nothing but conflict.

Recall how, in Game of Thrones, Ned Stark insisted upon speaking the truth about the parentage of Robert Baratheon’s heirs. He lost his life in exchange for his honesty. While Alicent and Otto have selfish reasons to periodically and politely remind everyone that Rhaenyra’s children are not trueborn heirs, they are nonetheless right. Rhaenyra is a liar, pure and simple, and she lies in order to secure her own claim to the throne.

It is possible to legitimize bastards via royal decree. Ramsay Snow (Iwan Rheon), for example, becomes Roose Bolton’s (Michael McElhatton) heir in Game of Thrones. Had Rhaenyra acknowledged the true parentage of her children, Viserys could have legitimized them. Instead, she lied and wreaked havoc.

Viserys Shouldn’t Have Re-appointed Otto Hightower as Hand of the King

The conversations that must’ve taken place that led to Viserys re-appointing Otto as Hand of the King do not occur on screen in House of the Dragon, so it’s unclear exactly how Viserys reached this disastrous decision. It’s puzzling that Viserys would dismiss Otto for being manipulative and overly ambitious and then apparently decide to forget about all that and bring him back anyway. The most likely explanation is that Viserys doesn’t think through much of anything and in the rare instances that he acts wisely and decisively, he undermines himself by changing course or allowing someone else to make decisions for him. It may be the case that Alicent convinced Viserys to re-appoint her father, in which case we are then reminded of Viserys’ terrible decision to marry her in the first place.

Viserys Neglected His Children and Failed to Unite His Family

This may be the greatest of all Viserys’ sins. It cannot be overstated how important it is for powerful families in Westeros to maintain close, or at least amicable, relationships. It is impossible, for example, to imagine Ned Stark’s children, despite the many different paths they take in life, waging vicious wars against one another. The Stark siblings all love, or at least feel some affection towards, each other. Viserys’ kids and grandkids, on the other hand, mostly hate each other. When they aren’t trading barbs at dinner, they’re slicing each other’s eyeballs. Viserys neglected the children he had with Alicent, binding them almost entirely to their mother. Later in life, Viserys seemed to forget that he even had children other than Rhaenyra. His total inability to get his own house in order, over a span of many years, is ultimately the biggest reason the realm will be torn asunder.

House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale premieres this Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.