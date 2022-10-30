There’s certainly enough to unpack when it comes to the relationship between Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). We haven’t seen many deep scenes between these two, but it’s still abundantly clear that there’s a complicated relationship between them. Yet, as of the end of Season 1 of House of the Dragon, there is one subtle moment that’s worth exploring. This season’s penultimate episode showed us a very important moment between the mother and son. This moment was so quick, you may have even missed it, but it means everything for this pair’s relationship and offers a lot of insight into what may happen to them in the future.

It’s clear that Alicent’s relationship with her son, Aegon, is immensely complicated. Alicent's legacy rests on Aegon's shoulders. Taking things even further, Alicent now believes that Aegon's place on the throne was her husband's dying wish. It's safe to say that for Alicent, a lot is riding on Aegon doing everything exactly as she wants him to. Still, Aegon hasn’t shown that he is cut out for the massive responsibility of becoming king. Beyond that, he hasn’t even actually seemed to have any interest in it. Of course, while it’s likely that Alicent resents her son for his reluctance, it’s also likely that the opposite is true and that Aegon resents his mother for the position she continuously puts him in.

One Moment Says a Lot

Image via HBO

The moment in question occurred at the end of Episode 9, "The Green Council," the penultimate episode of the season. When faced with a possible violent death from Rhaenys (Eve Best) and her dragon, Aegon hides behind Alicent at the last second, and she shields him. In the face of danger, not only does Aegon seek protection from his mother, but he puts her in harm’s way to save himself. In fact, he effectively attempts to use her as a human shield, which she accepts without hesitation. Not only does this not bode well for Aegon’s character and leadership, but it says something much deeper about his relationship with his mother than their other scenes, even though nothing is actually said in this moment.

There are a few ways to interpret this action. The first and most obvious deduction is that when push comes to shove (or rather when there’s a dragon in his face), Aegon isn’t brave; he's fearful. This is understandable, of course, if you’re about to be burned to death. However, Aegon has just been crowned king, and most people wouldn't want their leader to be someone who throws another person in front of them at the last second to save themselves, let alone their own mother.

It's also possible that Aegon has more deep disdain for his mother than we'd had the opportunity to see in previous scenes. In this case, perhaps he really does think so lowly of her that he doesn't think twice about endangering her. Lastly, though, it may be less about Aegon feeling as though he'd rather throw his mother directly into flames than to risk any danger to himself than it is about the fact that Aegon has no idea how to defend himself and expects his mother to save him.

Ultimately, any (and likely all) of these explanations could be true. With that in mind, something else that speaks to this scene's weight is its placement in the season. Episode 9 is an interesting one, because it sets viewers up for the series to once again play with time — this time in a different way than the time jumps they did previously. Episode 9 follows the Hightowers as they respond to Viserys's (Paddy Considine) death, and the season finale backtracks a bit to show Rhaenyra's (Emma D'arcy) perspective of that moment in time.

A Question of Succession to the Iron Throne

The central conflict through all of this is that in the wake of Viserys' death, there's discrepancy as to who is meant to take his place. Aegon is being shot to the top, and he's being pushed to take over. It’s fairly obvious that Aegon has very mixed feelings about becoming king, and it certainly doesn’t seem that he would have pursued this role on his own. Throughout Episode 9, we watch many discussions take place about Aegon's role as king, and Alicent is at the center of the majority of them. Aegon, on the other hand, is not. In fact, Aegon is seldom involved at all. This works to drive home the point that Aegon has virtually nothing to do with his role or what will happen to him.

Earlier in the episode, Rhaenys accuses Alicent of being "in service to men," noting Alicent's father, husband, and son as the men in particular. It's noteworthy that this comment happens within the same episode as Alicent being forced to act as a human shield for her son. Aegon is an adult — but barely, and he certainly never acts like one. It's difficult to blame him for this entirely, considering that he's never been given much control over anything. Alicent does everything "in service" to her son whether he wants it or not, so when there's imminent danger in his path, he simply expects her to handle it, even if that means her death.

Image via HBO

While Aegon's impulse to hide behind his mother involves actions rather than words, it still speaks volumes. The pair does, however, have a conversation earlier in the episode, and there's a lot to gather from what is unsaid in this scene, as well. In this scene, Aegon is reluctantly on his way to his coronation when Alicent urges him to be "grateful" and asks, "Do you know what's been done to give you this day?" Suggesting that Aegon should be grateful for something that he doesn't want shows how out of touch Alicent is with her son. Yet, it's also important to note that beyond her lack of understanding of Aegon, the notion that he's feeling something that isn't aligned with how she feels never seems to cross her mind. This is further proven by the fact that when he asks, "Do you love me?" she responds, "You imbecile." For Alicent, so much of her life is about Aegon, but none of it is actually about his happiness of fulfillment.

Ultimately, it's clear that Aegon's entire life has had the idea of whether or not he'd become "protector of the realm" as the ongoing subtext. Yet, in the end, Alicent and Viserys raised a man who only cares about protecting himself and isn't even capable of doing that. With Aegon on the throne, it's clear that the dynamic between him and Alicent will be front and center come next season, and what started as one simple motion will become much more.