The Big Picture Alicent's power in House of the Dragon comes from her son Aegon, giving her influence over the Green faction's cause.

Alicent's choices are motivated by her love for Aegon and her other children, making them the most significant relationships in her life.

Alicent struggles to control Aegon as king as she works to influence him to secure her own power and success.

House of the Dragon returns fans to Westeros with the epic story of the Dance of the Dragons. The conflict between the two Targaryen claimants promises to be bloody as dragon fights dragon, but one of the most significant characters isn't a Targaryen at all. Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) plays a major role in the series as the queen, mother of one claimant, and one of the leaders of the Greens. Though the story is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, many changes make the adaptation unique. One of the most successful changes is the addition of a childhood friendship between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent, which makes the setup for the imminent war more complex.

Alicent and Rhaenyra's relationship has colored House of the Dragon, becoming a major focus as they go back and forth, fighting and making up until the resentment grows too deep. This dynamic builds throughout the first season, becoming a defining part of both characters, but many more people affect both these women. Rhaenyra shares a deep connection to her father, Viserys I (Paddy Considine), as he maintains her role as his heir, and she marries Daemon (Matt Smith), who protects her claim. Alicent and Rhaenyra's dynamic is certainly significant as an early sign of the war, but it is not the most important relationship the queen has in the show. Several characters play a crucial role in Alicent's arc – Viserys, her husband, Otto (Rhys Ifans), her manipulative father, her loyal ally, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), and even her spy, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) – but the distinction of Alicent's most important relationship goes to Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), her son who seeks to rule Westeros.

Alicent's Power in 'House of the Dragon' Comes from Aegon

Alicent is introduced as a fairly powerless individual. Though her father is the Hand of the King, he is a second son, giving her a lesser status among the ladies. And House of the Dragon highlights the fact that women have few opportunities in Westeros. Used as a pawn by her father, Alicent has no say in her marriage to Viserys, and as the queen, she must obey the king unquestioningly. Though marrying Viserys raises her station, what really gives her power is the birth of her first son. It is only through Aegon that Alicent has any real power. Even after her marriage to Viserys, Rhaenyra is the unquestioned heir until Aegon's birth. When her green dress sets off the division of Westeros, people are willing to follow her because she represents the young prince. As Viserys' firstborn son, Aegon makes Alicent's crusade possible.

The lords that follow the Greens do so because they prefer a male heir, following their tradition. While Aegon is too young to participate in politics, Alicent leads the Greens. Throughout Season 1, the same lords who reject Rhaenyra because she is a woman meet with Alicent because she represents the interests of Aegon. She gets support for her son's claim and attends the Small Council meeting, where they plot against Rhaenyra. As the mother of the king, Alicent holds a position of power even when she is no longer the queen. When Alicent got married, she was a means to get a male heir, but she leveraged Aegon's birth into a position of power, which can only last as long as Aegon allows it.

Alicent's Choices Are Motivated by Her Love for Her Children in 'House of the Dragon'

Alicent and Aegon's relationship is so important because it impacts Alicent's decisions. This goes for her other children as well, but Aegon, Helaena (Phia Saban), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and Daeron (maybe) are hugely important to their mother. At times, Alicent debates letting go of the fight, but she comes back because she fears for her children. When Otto leaves King's Landing, he tells Alicent in no uncertain terms that Rhaenyra's reign means the death of her children, which she never lets go of. Alicent is set on Aegon's rule because of her love for him and his siblings. Everything she does is motivated by her drive to protect her children. This sets Aegon's role in Alicent's life above Rhaenyra, just as Alicent herself chooses him over her one-time friend.

Alicent's goal makes her children the most important relationships in her life, but even among them, Aegon is different. As the oldest and a male, he has the best claim to the Iron Throne, which is a vital part of her plan to protect her family. Aegon is that much more important to Alicenct because she needs him. As much as she loves all her children, Aegon is a means to her success, giving him an even more crucial role in her life.

'House of the Dragon' Shows Alicent's Struggle to Control her Son

Aegon and Alicent's relationship is not without issues, and being the problem child means he requires extra attention from his mother. To get Aegon to play the role she needs, Alicent must control him. Throughout Season 1, Aegon is a wild card character who Alicent must try to reign in. Even when he is young, she tries to make him see the significance of his position, pressing on him the importance of defending his brother and pushing him to marry his sister to better his claim. Aegon needs cajoling, and Alicent is always there to do it. She even sends Aemond and Cole after him to drag him back to the castle after his night of debauchery, so she can put him on the Throne after Viserys' death.

Alicent constantly works to control Aegon for her own purpose, and as he becomes king, that will only get harder. The end of Season 1 shows the conflict between Alicent and Otto over who will be manipulating their king because, while they both want Aegon on the Throne, they have different ideas of how he should lead, and both want to be the one whispering in his ear. Alicent is the one to bring him back to the castle, proving that her attempts to influence her son are far from over. But as the king, Aegon holds the real power, leaving the question of how long Alicent can maintain control. Alicent loves her son and would do anything for him, but he is also a path to power for her. Without Aegon, Alicent would not be in the position she is in, making Aegon the most important figure in Alicent's life.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. Season 1 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

