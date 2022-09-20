Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.The tension was palpable at the royal wedding feast in the new House of the Dragon's episode, "We Light The Way." It had to be problematic in some way, after all, what Westerosi wedding go off without a hitch? But Alicent Hightower's (Emily Carey) entrance kicked the wedding drama into high gear.

She showed up late to her stepdaughter's wedding and made it a point to outshine the bride with her grand entrance. It was a bold choice, even by modern wedding etiquette. But Alicent is doing more than up-staging Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) – she is calling for action.

The moment marks a change for Alicent's character. Up to this point, she hasn't involved herself much in the political scene. But her dress is a statement that the Lords attending the wedding understand. King Viserys (Patty Considine) isn't dead yet, but that does not stop Alicent from asserting her son's claim to the throne despite Rhaenyra being the named heir. Previously, Alicent supported Rhaenyra, even after the birth of her son Aegon, who many Lords believe should be the next king. But the events in this episode show the growing fractures in the relationship between the two royal women. The once good friends are turning into adversaries before the eyes of the audience. And Alicent's green dress may as well have been a declaration of the war to come.

What Went Wrong Between Alicent and Rhaenyra?

Upon their introduction, Alicent and Rhaenyra seemed interpretable. But over the course of the five episodes, circumstances have changed. Alicent's marriage to Rhaenyra's father was the first obstacle. But even then Alicent did not share Otto Hightower's (Rhys Ifans) ambition of getting their blood on the throne. Instead, she defended her friend by attempting to talk her father down from his schemes.

The women seemed to be trying to work it out. At the start of Episode 4, "King of the Narrow Sea," they almost seemed to be friends again. But when the time came, Rhaenyra didn't share Alicent's loyalty. Later in the fourth episode, Rhaenyra lies to Alicent's face about her virtue. When Alicent confronts Rhaenyra regarding the rumors about her and Daemon (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra swears on the memory of her mother, that nothing happened. This could be a gray area, as the events did not happen as Alicent believes, but Rhaenyra is offended by the very idea. Rhaenyra convinces Alicent that she has not "been sullied," as Alicent phrased it. This is blatantly a lie. The situation leads Alicent's father Otto and Viserys to argue with Alicent ending up in the middle and choosing to support Rhaenyra.

When Rhaenyra demands Otto be dismissed from his position as Hand of the King for the accusation, Viserys agrees. So Alicent is left in Kings Landing with less allies than before. In the newest episode, Alicent learns more of the events surrounding her father's dismissal and, she begins to doubt Rhaenyra's story. So she investigates. In talking to Rhaenyra's guard Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), Alicent discovers the truth. Rhaenyra did not sleep with Daemon, but with Criston Cole. Knowing that Rhaenyra lied and, in so doing, got her father dismissed, leaves Alicent feeling doubly betrayed. And leads Alicent to publicly withdraw her support from her former friend.

What's the Queen to Do?

Rhaenyra's betrayal is not the only thing driving Alicent on this path. Otto has been trying to supplant Rhaenyra since Aegon's birth, but Alicent never truly understood why. As he leaves, Alicent argues that not of it would have happened if he hadn't "been so relentless in advancing Aegon as heir." Otto realizes his daughter's naivety and explains the reality of her situation. The complexities of succession and the sexism of Westeros mean that, for Rhaenyra to have the crown without being contested, all other claimants need to be out of the way. That put Alicent's children in danger.

No matter how much Alicent supports Rhaenyra, there would be lords who back Aegon's claim, and Rhaenyra would be forced to do something about it. Though his methods have been backhanded, Otto claims he has been trying to protect his grandchildren. At the time, Alicent still defends Rhaenyra to her father, the warning plants seeds of mistrust. Eventually, Alicent sees the harsh reality and realizes that she must choose between her friend and the children. And that is what she does with her grand entrance.

What Does the Color Green Mean for the Hightowers?

While the motivation may be clear, the choice is still dubious. Speaking the words would be treason. Viserys has blocked Otto's attempts to make Aegon heir enough times for Alicent to know that much. But at the moment, she doesn't need open battle, just the support of the lords in anticipation of the coming conflict. Though everyone knows the statement she is making, wearing that dress wasn't a true breach of the law.

Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) informs his brother Harwin (Ryan Corr) that the color the Hightowers display when calling their bannermen to war is green. This explains the choice in color. It would have been appropriate for Alicent, like the others at the head table, to wear the colors of the people getting married, or rather the colors of House Targaryen, as she is married into that house. Even the new hand Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) has Targaryen red and black in his outfit. Alicent's small rebellion is a clear sign to those who know the significance of House Hightower.

Later, Alicent's uncle, Lord Hobert Hightower (Steffon Rhodri) commends her for "standing tall," and offers the support of his house. Though the Hightowers have the most invested interest in Aegon becoming king, many lords feel the same, and Alicent's dress was a calculated choice to send a message to them. Alicent's first independent step to protect her family was a success, but there is so much more for her to accomplish.

What's Next?

This may be the first, but certainly not the last, of Alicent's green dresses. They become such a well-known thing, that in the upcoming civil war, the Dance of the Dragons, the supporters of Alicent's son, Aegon, are referred to as the "greens," while Rhaenyra's side take the traditional Targaryen color and are called the "blacks." Alicent has officially taken a stand against Rhaenyra, and it can only grow from here as every house in Westeros must pick either between the greens and the blacks.