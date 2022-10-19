Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) has taken his final pained breaths, and his son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) has ascended the Iron Throne, for better or worse. However, the ninth episode of House of the Dragon saw two of the Seven Kingdoms' most prominent figures in a contest to retrieve the young king for his coronation. As one might expect, the debaucherous Aegon was nowhere near the Red Keep when news broke of his father's passing, causing his mother and grandfather to send out their own respective agents to track him down and prepare him for the coronation. Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) dispatches Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and her son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) into King's Landing to bring Aegon to heel, while Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) sends twin Kingsguard members Sers Erryk and Arryk Cargyll (Elliott and Luke Tittensor) on the hunt.

But why the conflict? Why are Alicent and Otto sending their own trusted followers in an attempt to keep Aegon away from the other? After all, both Hightowers fervently believe that Aegon should be king, right?

Otto and Alicent Disagree on How to Approach the Issue With Rhaenyra

Image via HBO

They certainly do, but the cause for issue here has less to do with Aegon himself and more about what comes after. The ascension of Aegon, Second of his Name, flies in the face of King Viserys' wish for his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) to be his heir. The boy king's coronation will naturally cause problems with Rhaenyra, House Velaryon, and the other lords and ladies bannermen that support her claim. With Aegon on the Iron Throne, the dispute lies in how to respond to the dissatisfaction of the Blacks. It goes without saying that Rhaenyra won't be pleased with the thought of her younger brother taking what she believes was bestowed to her, and her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) isn't the kind to take a slight with a smile. Many in Westeros believe that Aegon's coronation will lead to war, including Otto. However, Alicent clearly believes that her childhood kinship with Rhaenyra and refusal to shed blood immediately means she can use reason and diplomacy to avoid a war that would rend the realm in two.

Otto's converse opinion is much more cynical and pragmatic. As long as Rhaenyra lives, to hear Otto tell it, Aegon's time as king will always be under threat. The only way to truly keep Aegon safe is to remove any and all claimants that could potentially contest him. Rhaenyra, Daemon, and their supporters must be dealt with using any and all means available, including threats and outright violence. However, Otto isn't a man who wants to see war come to Westeros either, and he believes that eliminating Rhaenyra, Daemon, and their close family immediately will stop any further death and destruction before it starts. In his mind, removing the figureheads of the opposition will cow their supporters into obeisance and keep the Greens safe from any substantial reprisal.

RELATED: Why We Shouldn't Be Rooting for Team Black on 'House of the Dragon'

Ultimately These Actions Will Lead to the Dance of Dragons

Image of HBO

In the end, Criston Cole and Aemond are able to steal away Aegon from the clutches of the Cargyll twins after Erryk has a change of heart. The future king is whisked away from the Grand Sept and prepared for his coronation in the Dragon Pit, but not before Alicent makes clear to her father that any issues with the Blacks will be handled as amicably as possible. After all, Rhaenyra is Alicent's childhood friend and daughter-in-law, and Alicent fastidiously believes that her late husband Viserys would not have wanted to see any of his children harmed. Otto admits he's been bested, but things take a turn for the worse during the coronation. After a failed attempt to win over Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the Lady of Driftmark, she manages to slip out of her confinement in the Red Keep thanks to Ser Erryk. As Aegon is blessed with the holy oils of the Faith of the Seven, Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys beak through the floor of the Dragonpit and escape (though Rhaenys stops short of flame-broiling Aegon and the Greens on her way out).

Despite Alicent's best intentions, it appears that her father is right in at least one regard: War is coming, and readers of George R.R. Martin's works know well what comes next: The Dance of the Dragons. A civil war that pit kin against each other, dragons and all, and devastated Westeros as well as House Targaryen's strength. Countless will die, and dragonfire will scorch the surface of the Seven Kingdoms in the name of Aegon and Rhaenyra.

One has to ask, who was right in the standoff between Alicent and Otto? Could the Dowager Queen have truly compromised with Rhaenyra and avoided larger-scale fighting? Would Otto have been able to successfully wipe out the Blacks' base of support before battle was met? It all comes down to how likely you think it might have been that the Dance of the Dragons could have been avoided. Both Hightowers clearly wanted to avoid what is now brewing in House of the Dragon through different means, but scholars of Targaryen history would likely posit that the coming storm was inevitable, along with all the death and misery it created.