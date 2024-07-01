The Big Picture Gayle Rankin plays a mysterious character, Alys Rivers, in House of the Dragon, known as the "Witch Queen of Harrenhal."

Alys has the ability to see the future and will have a very interesting slow-burn dynamic with Daemon Targaryen in Season 2.

The show will explore Alys' control over the men in the realm and her influence on Daemon's decisions in the upcoming war.

Fans of the House of the Dragon spotted a new mysterious character in Harrenhal played by Gayle Rankin. The third episode saw Daemon (Matt Smith) taking over Harrenhal when he first laid eyes on the Alys Rivers. Later, when he hears strange voices and visions (and we get that unexpected cameo), Alys is the one who tells him "You will die in this place," foreshadowing upcoming events of the series. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rankin discussed her character and the power she’ll hold on the men of the realm this season.

"On House of the Dragon, we have dragons, obviously, but she's the first entry point to that world of magic," Rankin says of her character. Game of Thrones fans will remember the Red Priestess Melisandre (Carice van Houten) and woods witch Maggy the Frog (Jodhi May) changing the tides with their powers in the original show. But it seems like Alys Rivers is going to top them, as the actor reveals that Alys' nickname, "the Witch Queen of Harrenhal" from the Fire and Blood books, stuck with her. "That made me excited," she says. "I was definitely carrying that energy with me."

Alys and Daemon Will Share a "Slow Burn" Dynamic

Close

Speaking of her character, Rankin says "This person can tell the future, basically." Further elaborating that she's someone who has all of this power and has been around for potentially 400 years. “How do we make her a person with a beating heart and wants and desires? I hope that's felt inside of our exploration with her." While Alys will share a dynamic with another Targaryen Prince too, her relationship with Daemon will be a transactional one, "She's going to hold a lot of power for the men inside of this story, especially Daemon, which I think is a really interesting slow burn," the actress teases.

With the visions and voices that Daemon gets in Harrenhal coupled with his vulnerabilities back home, it looks like he’s going to take the Witch Queen’s counsel in the upcoming war, but at what cost? Rankin teases, "What's interesting is, what does Alys want from Daemon and vice versa? What are they learning from each other? There's clearly a match happening here." One thing is certain about the show, the creators are continuously building on the existing books, giving fans a new insight into the characters and their circumstances, so it’ll be fun to watch how Daemon’s story unfolds and whether he’ll actually die in Harrenhal.

House of the Dragon drops a new episode every Sunday. Check out previous episodes on Max.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

